Music Picks: Romance

POP/LATIN

ROMANCE

Camila Cabello

Epic/Syco

3.5 stars

Senorita, the duet with her real-life beau Shawn Mendes, might have scored Camila Cabello (right) the accolade of the most-streamed song on Spotify this year.

But as her sophomore album Romance attests, there is a lot more to the 22-year-old former member of girl group Fifth Harmony.

As she makes clear in the album title, the Cuban-American digs deep into her love life - past and present.

She lays bare her vulnerabilities in ballads such as Feel It Twice and First Man, an emotional ode to her father.

While tracks such as Dream Of You are innocence personified, buoyant songs such as electronic-pop banger Shameless and Latin-tinged Liar are passionate mood-lifters, cementing her status as one of the contemporary pop scene's brightest young stars.

THE STONED REVIVALS

The Stoned Revivals, one of the most prominent home-grown indie bands of the 1990s and early 2000s, are coming out of hibernation to mark a couple of milestones.

The band will celebrate the 20th anniversary of debut album, Golden Lovesongs From The Evil Island Of The Handsome Tropical Cannibals, as well as their upcoming 30th anniversary, with three sets at the Esplanade.

Comprising guitarist Syed Munir, multi-instrumentalist Syed Ahmad, frontman Esam Salleh and bassist Kamal Yacob, the band are known for their soulful mix of rock, psychedelia, jazz and funk.

WHERE: Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Dec 21, 7.15, 8.30 and 9.45pm ADMISSION: Free

ITZY PREMIERE SHOWCASE TOUR 'ITZY? ITZY!' IN SINGAPORE

South Korean girl group Itzy, whose track Dalla Dalla is one of the most-streamed K-pop songs among Spotify users in Singapore this year, are holding their debut showcase here.

The quintet might be barely a year old - having made their debut in February - but they are already one of the fastest-rising rookie acts in the genre.

WHERE: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre (Halls 601 to 604), 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: From $148 via Apactix (www.apactix.com)

BARE

Rising names in the Singapore indie scene - dream pop band Sobs, pop trio He1st, singer-songwriter and producer Nigel Cheah (left) and indie-pop band Royal Estate (comprising, from far left, Seran Yeo, Joshua Chan and Russell Goh) - will perform with special guests indie pop band Bedchamber from Indonesia.

The local festival is the first to be held at the newly renovated Ground Theatre space at *Scape.

WHERE: The Ground Theatre, Level 2 *Scape, 2 Orchard Link MRT: Somerset WHEN: Tomorrow, 5.30pm ADMISSION: Audiences can set their own fee, but are encouraged to pay at least $5. Go to www.eventbrite.com