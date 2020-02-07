Music Picks: Ramengvrl presented by Collective Minds

RAMENGVRL PRESENTED BY COLLECTIVE MINDS

Indonesian hip-hop phenomenon Ramengvrl, who was here for Baybeats last year, returns for a solo show.

Her tracks, such as Ca$hmere, I Am Me and Whachu Mean, have amassed millions of streams since her first single I'm Da Man dropped in 2016.

One of the fastest rising rap acts in South-east Asia, she will be joined by special guest Rriley, better known as Sandra Riley Tang from home-grown pop outfit The Sam Willows.

WHERE: Phuture, Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Today, 8 to 11pm ADMISSION: Advance tickets at $35 via bit.ly/RAMENGVRLSG or $45 at the door. This is an 18+ event.

PENTATONIX - THE WORLD TOUR SINGAPORE 2020

After a sold-out show here in 2015, three-time Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum-selling American a capella group Pentatonix will be back for another gig.

This time, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee are bringing their latest world tour to Singapore - complete with vocal tricks, tight harmonies and slick beatboxing.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Tuesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $108 to $228. Due to overwhelming demand, a limited numbers of tickets at $108, $138 and $168 have been added and are available from sistic.com.sg, booking hotline 6348-5555 and Sistic ticketing counters.

GILLES PETERSON PRESENTED BY COLLECTIVE MINDS

British DJ, record label founder and broadcasting legend Gilles Peterson returns for a Valentine's Day gig. Best known for his genre-smashing sets that traverse jazz, soul, drum and bass and hip-hop, he will be supported by DJs Raji Rags and Rah.

Peterson is also one of the first few acts to break in 222 Arts Club, a new 5,000 sq ft multi-purpose venue which will host events like concerts and art exhibitions.

WHERE: 222 Arts Club, 222 Queen Street MRT: Bencoolen WHEN: Feb 14, 10pm to 2am ADMISSION: $50 for advance tickets via bit.ly/GILLESPETERSON2020SGTIX ; $60 at the door. This is an 18+ event.

CROSSFADE FEATURING SVEN VATH

German DJ-producer Sven Vath carries the title of "godfather of techno" with aplomb, befitting his almost four-decade music career.

Best known for playing vinyl-only DJ sets, the stalwart of the club scenes in Germany and Ibiza will spin his iconic techno, trance and house mixes at the sky-high Ce La Vi.

WHERE: Ce La Vi Club Lounge, Marina Bay Sands Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Today, 10pm to 5am ADMISSION: Early-bird tickets at $30 from ticketing.igo.events or $40 for general admission at the door. Arrive before 11pm for guaranteed entry. Ticket includes one premium pour. For table reservations, call 6508-2188 or e-mail reservation-sg@celavi.com