Music Picks: Pop Detour

POP

DETOUR

Jay Fung

Given the paucity of fresh Cantopop releases, I was happy to come across this EP from Hong Kong-born singer-songwriter Jay Fung. He grew up in Canada and returned to Hong Kong to take part in singing competition The Voice 3 (2011), eventually emerging in second place. The smooth-voiced crooner released his debut album, Brand New Start, in 2012.

Opening track Voice Navigation, which Fung composed, has something of an old-school Cantopop vibe to it as he sweetly offers: "Let me be the guide in your heart/ Accompany you in the search for images of happiness."

A more interesting detour is Shan Ka Lar, with music by singer-actress Ivana Wong and lyrics by the feted Wyman Wong. In the ballad, Bhutan is a dream destination entwined with longing and regret.

AWARE PRESENTS 'SUPERWOMEN IN CONCERT'

The superwomen featured in this concert include home-grown stalwarts of the music scene such as Mandopop star Stefanie Sun, jazz singer Joanna Dong (above) and Malay pop veteran Rahimah Rahim.

Proceeds of the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) gig go to its Women's Helpline and Sexual Assault Care Centre services.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: April 10, 7.30pm ADMISSION: Tickets from $58 from Apactix (go to apactix.com or call 3158-8588)