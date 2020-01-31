Music Picks: Pentatonix - The World Tour Singapore

PENTATONIX - THE WORLD TOUR SINGAPORE

Despite being an a cappella group, American music act Pentatonix has handily conquered the pop world with its catchy covers of hits such as Camila Cabello's Havana.

The quintet is also known for its original material and takes on Christmas chestnuts.

At Pentatonix's upcoming gig, co-founder Scott Hoying promises lots of interaction and "a lot of covers the fans have never seen live".

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Feb 11, 8pm ADMISSION: From $88 on Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

POP

CITY ZOO

G.E.M.

3 stars

Things get hairy on Chinese singer-songwriter G.E.M.'s new album.

In the compelling electropop title track, she plays with the idea of it being a jungle out there and muses: "Get taken for a fool if you're honest/If you don't want to be eaten, you have to sharpen your teeth."

She flaunts her rapping skills on Miss Similar, her take on rapper MC HotDog's track Mr Almost. In a withering take-down, she sings: "Almost ladies/Chasing after being almost pretty/Their almost desires/Leading them by the nose."

Incidentally, Taiwan's Eric Chou appears here on the duet Don't Force It. His smooth pipes and G.E.M.'s power vocals do not quite mesh, but at least this is not as jarring as, say, Jay Chou and A-mei's pairing on Shouldn't Be.

POP/URBAN

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG

Eric Chou

3.5 stars

The smooth operator is back. In his fifth studio album - released two weeks after his fourth, Freedom, in December - Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou goes further down the urban route.

As though telling people not to peg him as a romance balladeer, he sings in the English and Mandarin track In The Works: "People like to assume what I know/What I've done and told/The things that I've wrote."

The nostalgia-tinged title track is also coated in a sheen of electropop instead of having a more conventional ballad arrangement.

But there are still numbers that should satisfy fans of his lush balladry. Shou Gou (Had Enough) finds the tender-voiced Chou emoting in the soaring chorus: "Had enough, once, twice, three times, didn't speak/ Regret there's no longer the chance for you to know me."