Music Picks: One dance presents Madeon

ONE DANCE PRESENTS MADEON

Even before French DJ-producer Madeon released his debut album in 2015, the wunderkind had been invited to play four major American music festivals in 2012, including Ultra Music Festival and Coachella.

Off the back of his second album Good Faith - which was released in November last year and debuted on Billboard's dance/electronic albums chart at No. 1 - the 25-year-old will spin at Zouk. Resident DJs Lenerd and Jeremy Boon will be on support duties.

WHERE: Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Tomorrow, 10pm to 4am ADMISSION: $35 for women and $45 for men at the door

POP/DANCE

RARE

SELENA GOMEZ

INTERSCOPE RECORDS

3.5 stars

On Lose You To Love Me, the first single off Selena Gomez's confessional album Rare, she goes straight for the jugular.

The lyrics, "in two months, you replaced us, like it was easy", reference how on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend and pop star Justin Bieber proposed to model Hailey Baldwin three months after breaking up with Gomez.

But Gomez's relationship retrospective is more about quiet contemplation than bitterness - and losing a love to gain a sense of self.

Following her well-chronicled struggles with depression, anxiety and health, that raw honesty has served Gomez well on her third album, which deals with self-care and acceptance by way of mostly mid-tempo dance numbers such as Dance Again ("feels so good to dance again") or Fun ("but my kind of trouble likes your trouble too"), where she dips her toe into a little bit of danger.

There is a carefree vulnerability - wrapped in Gomez's signature breathy delivery - that perhaps shines the most on the synth-laced and aptly named Vulnerable.

"I'll stay vulnerable," she declares, reclaiming her resilience as a modern-day pop star living in the public eye. If anything, Gomez has emerged on the other side of the gauntlet of personal struggle stronger than ever.

CE LA VI PRESENTS DJ JAZZY JEFF

From his early - and enduring - work in the 1980s alongside the Fresh Prince Will Smith to his multiple Grammy awards, DJ Jazzy Jeff is showing no signs of slowing down.

The 54-year-old American hip-hop pioneer is returning to Singapore this weekend to "boom shake-shake-shake the room".

WHERE: Ce La Vi Club Lounge, Marina Bay Sands Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Today, 10pm till late ADMISSION: Early bird tickets at $28 via ticketing.igo.events or $40 for general admission at the door. Arrive before 11pm for guaranteed entry.

Ticket includes one premium pour. For table reservations, call 6508-2188 or e-mail reservation-sg@celavi.com

MARQUEE SINGAPORE PRESENTS STEVE AOKI

After his electrifying debut set at Marquee Singapore's opening in April last year, chart-topping DJ-producer Steve Aoki is heading back to the mega club at the end of this month.

Arguably one of the biggest names in the dance music world, the Grammy nominee most recently collaborated with American pop group Backstreet Boys on the song Let It Be Me. He is set to release his sixth studio album, Neon Future IV, this year.

WHERE: Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes At Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Jan 31, 10pm to 6am ADMISSION: $68 for women and $78 for men (includes one house-pour drink) at the door