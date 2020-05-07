Music Picks: Livestream gigs; new albums from Car Seat Headrest and Lucinda Williams

TAKE BACK THE NIGHTS

Singer-songwriter duo and stalwarts of the live entertainment scene stalwarts Jack & Rai, together with singer-songwriter Izat Ibrahim, are performing a livestream show as part of the Take Back The Nights series of online concerts.

To help keep the live entertainment industry afloat, viewers are encouraged to donate to The Music Society, Singapore. The money raised will help fund wages of performers and production crew members.

WHERE: www.facebook.com/takebackthenights

WHEN: May 9, 9pm

ASIA RISING FOREVER

Asian performers have gotten together for a three-hour online concert initiated by Asian-centric global media company 88RISING.

The line-up includes K-pop star Kang Daniel, Indonesian rapper Rich Brian, Chinese rappers HigherBrothers and Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna.

The concert coincides with the start of the Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, which is celebrated in the United States in May.

Where: Various platforms including YouTube (youtu.be/M8-49EaVE00)

INDIE ROCK/ELECTRONIC/POP

MAKING A DOOR LESS OPEN

Car Seat Headrest

3.5 stars

With Making A Door Less Open, American band Car Seat Headrest takes a distinct left turn from their lo-fi past to embrace the inorganic sounds of electronic pop.

The results are no less charming. While the mash of genres in their 12th album might be a little jarring at times, the outfit fronted by singer-songwriter Will Toledo have lost none of their knack for clever songcraft and indelible hooks.

Sampled beats and heavy synths (Weightlifters) wrestle with acoustic balladry (What's With You Lately), and Toledo's usual grieved tone gives way to an aggressive holler on the punk-styled Hollywood.

The trademark sense of disaffection is still there - the jaunty instrumentation of Can't Cool Me Down belies its anxiety-ridden verses and chorus.

ROOTS/AMERICANA

GOOD SOULS BETTER ANGELS

Lucinda Williams

3.5 stars

Veteran American singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams has never been shy to use her distinctively gritty voice to rail against unjustness in her music, and the searing tracks on her latest album, Good Souls Better Angels, are no different.

"Yeah man, I got a right / To talk about what I see," the Grammy winner snarls in the album's opening lines, and you know she means business.

The 67-year-old takes aim at toxic masculinity (You Can't Rule Me), United States President Donald Trump (Man Without A Soul) and general wickedness (Bad News Blues).

Yet, amidst the fire and fury, the alternative-country icon also finds time to seek out kindness and beauty, and offer hope.

"Don't give up / Take my hand / You're not alone," she sings in When the Way Gets Dark, while album closer Good Souls is a prayer for the salt of the earth.