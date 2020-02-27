Music picks: Justin Bieber's album Changes, Garden Beats 2020, DJ Shortkut and Sander Van Doorn

R&B

CHANGES

Justin Bieber

3 stars

It is clear that Canadian mega pop star Justin Bieber is all lovey-dovey with his model wife Hailey Bieber, on his fifth and latest album, Changes.

Instantly infectious lead single Yummy, about intimacy in the bedroom, continues to dominate charts and bask in TikTok fame, but there is little else that is equally catchy on this 16-track anthology.

Instead, subdued, low-key electronic production and acoustic numbers are the base for tracks on which he sings about how much in love he is, and how well he is doing following the spate of public meltdowns that plagued the last few years of his life.

The domestic bliss is almost banal at times, like on E.T.A, where he can't stand to be away from his wife for too long ("Distance only made us grow fonder/of one another/be honest, what's your E.T.A?").

There are the prerequisite guest features from some of the hottest names in music right now, like rappers and singers Post Malone, Travis Scott and Kehlani, but they are outnumbered and sometimes outshone by odes to Hailey.

On the stripped back That's What Love Is, he croons: "Never understood what it meant, it meant to submit to love/So beyond what lust is/ Hey, it's a blessing that you're in my life". With a high-reaching falsetto and tender delivery, there is something unexpectedly endearing the track: just Bieber and a guitar, pouring out his heart.

GARDEN BEATS 2020



This year, the main stage will be helmed by international headliners, including English indie rockers Foals (above). PHOTO: GARDEN BEATS



Despite the spate of concert and festival cancellations, the seventh edition of eco-conscious music and arts festival Garden Beats is going ahead at Fort Canning.

This year, the main stage will be helmed by international headliners, including English indie rockers Foals. DJs Aurora and KFC are among those representing the local contingent.

Besides tuning into the music, tune in to your body at the Zen Garden where you can attend meditation, yoga and breath work classes. Then, head to the food village which will serve up plant-based food options.

WHERE: Fort Canning Green, Fort Canning Park MRT: Dhoby Ghaut

WHEN: Feb 29, 1pm to 10.30pm

ADMISSION: $148 (regular) or $208 (VIP) for tickets from here or $188 (regular) or $228 (VIP) at the door. For 16 years and above only

DJ SHORTKUT PRESENTED BY GREY GOOSE



Champion turntablist and seasoned hip hop DJ Shortkut returns to Singapore this weekend to throw down some hip hop beats. PHOTO: A PHAT CAT COLLECTIVE



Champion turntablist and seasoned hip hop DJ Shortkut returns to Singapore this weekend to throw down some hip hop beats.

As a member of three influential American DJ crews - The Invisibl Skratch Piklz, World Famous Beat Junkies & The Triple Threat DJs - the California native is no stranger to filling out dance floors.

Local legend Ollie Des will be on support duty on the decks.

WHERE: Pinball Wizard, #B1-29 Sim Lim Square, 1 Rochor Canal Rd MRT: Rochor

WHEN: Feb 29, 9pm to late

ADMISSION: Advanced tickets with priority entry at $16 (inclusive of one standard house pour drink) here. Cover charge of $18 at the door applies after 10pm (inclusive of one drink). For table reservations, call 8189-1971 or e-mail launchball@pinballwizard.sg

TRANSFIX PRESENTS SANDER VAN DOORN





The show also goes on for Dutch dance music maestro Sander Van Doorn, who returns to Singapore this weekend. PHOTO: ZOUK



The show also goes on for Dutch dance music maestro Sander Van Doorn, who returns to Singapore this weekend.

This time, however, he will be performing as his avatar Purple Haze, who plays a "sharper, darker, rougher" style of trance and techno tunes.

You might even get to hear his latest collaboration track with fellow Dutch DJ Ferry Corsten called Flanging.

WHERE: Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay

WHEN: Feb 28, 10pm to 3am

ADMISSION: $35 for ladies or $45 for men at the door