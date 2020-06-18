Music Picks: John Legend's new album and gigs by DJ Paul Van Dyk and more

R&B/POP/HIP-HOP

A BIGGER LOVE

John Legend

3.5 stars

Released at a time when the world is grapplingwith a pandemic and protests against racism, American singer-songwriter John Legend's new album seeks to give comfort to fans during these trying times.

And for the most part, he manages to do so. A Bigger Love, his seventh studio album, is a collection of joyous soul-pop tunes celebrating love and positivity.

Legend, the first black man to achieve an EGOT - having won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards - sings in the breezy, sun-kissed title track: "The world feels like it's crumbling / Everyday, another new something / [POST-VERSE 2]But in the end, in the end / Can't nobody do us in / I just wanna think about loving[/POST-VERSE 2]".

Opening track Ooh Laa, which melds soul music and hip-hop, sets the tone with its upbeat vibes, which are also present in other dance-worthy tracks such as I Do and One Life.

Album closer Never Break is an ode to hope and resilience, while Conversations In The Dark, U Move, I Move, Slow Cooker and Actions see Legend doing what he does best - crooning romantic tunes.

MUSIC MATTERS LIVE FROM HOME

The fourth episode of the Music Matters Live From Home livestream concert series will feature home-grown singer-songwriter Narelle. The member of pop band The Sam Willows released her solo debut EP Part 2 in 2019.

The episode also features a performance by Australian indie pop band Sheppard, who won Best Group at the 2014 edition of the ARIA Awards, Australia's equivalent of the Grammys.

New shows in the six-episode series go live every Wednesday. Past episodes included performances by Canadian rock band Simple Plan, Indonesia's Teddy Adhitya and Singapore's Sezairi.

WHERE: Facebook page for Music Matters and Singapore Tourism Board

WHEN: June 24, 8pm

HIKAYAT GUNDIK BERIRAMA



Hikayat Gundik Berirama is a 2017 joint gig between Selangor-born singer-songwriter Suiko Takahara, a one-woman band who performs as The Venopian Solitude, and Singapore electronic duo .gif.

Takahara is known for her use of unusual items such as a tissue box and toilet rollin her performances.

The concert will be streamed on Esplanade's website as part of this year's online edition of its annual Malay arts festival Pesta Raya.

WHERE: Esplanade's website

WHEN: June 19, 8pm to June 28

MARQUEE ONE LIVE WITH PAUL VAN DYK



The final set in the Marquee ONE Live series of streamed parties will feature a set by German trance music veteran, DJ Paul Van Dyk.

The Grammy winner is expected to release his 10th album, Guiding Light, later this year.

The series is part of the first anniversary celebrations for Singapore's largest nightclub Marquee, and its previous gigs include popular acts such as Dutch DJ Dash Berlin from Holland and Dutch/Australian DJ MarLo.

WHERE: Marquee Singapore's Twitch page

WHEN: June 26, 8 to 10pm