Music Picks: Hikayat Gundik Berirama

HIKAYAT GUNDIK BERIRAMA

Hikayat Gundik Berirama is a 2017 joint gig between Selangor-born singer-songwriter Suiko Takahara, a one-woman band who performs as The Venopian Solitude, and Singapore electronic duo .gif.

Takahara is known for her use of unusual items, such as tissue boxes and toilet rolls, in her performances.

The concert will be streamed on the Esplanade's website as part of this year's online edition of its annual Malay arts festival, Pesta Raya.

WHERE: esplanade.com/pestaraya WHEN: Today, 8pm to June 28

R&B/POP/HIP-HOP

A BIGGER LOVE

John Legend

3.5 stars

Released at a time when the world is grappling with a pandemic and protests against racism, American singer-songwriter John Legend's new album seeks to give comfort to fans during this trying period.

And, for the most part, he manages to do so. A Bigger Love, his seventh studio album, is a collection of joyous soul-pop tunes celebrating love and positivity.

Legend, the first black man to achieve the EGOT - winning the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards - sings in the breezy, sun-kissed title track: "The world feels like it's crumbling/Every day, another new something/But in the end, in the end/Can't nobody do us in/I just wanna think about loving."

Opening track Ooh Laa, which melds soul music and hip-hop, sets the tone with its upbeat vibes, which are also present in other dance-worthy tracks such as I Do and One Life. Album closer Never Break is an ode to hope and resilience, while Conversations In The Dark; U Move, I Move; Slow Cooker and Actions feature Legend doing what he does best: crooning romantic tunes.

MUSIC MATTERS LIVE FROM HOME

The fourth episode of the Music Matters Live From Home livestream concert series will feature home-grown singer-songwriter Narelle. The member of pop band The Sam Willows released her solo debut EP, titled Part 2, last year.

The episode will also feature a performance by Australian indie pop band Sheppard, who won Best Group at the 2014 edition of the Aria Awards, Australia's equivalent of the Grammys.

New shows in the six-episode series go live every Wednesday. Past episodes featured performances by Canadian rock band Simple Plan, Indonesia's Teddy Adhitya and Singapore's Sezairi.

WHERE: Facebook pages for Music Matters (facebook.com/MusicMatters2Me) and the Singapore Tourism Board (facebook.com/VisitSingaporeOfficial) WHEN: Wednesday, 8pm

MARQUEE ONE LIVE WITH PAUL VAN DYK

The final set in the Marquee ONE Live series of streamed parties will feature German trance music veteran, DJ Paul Van Dyk. The Grammy winner is expected to release his 10th album, Guiding Light, later this year.

The series is part of the first anniversary celebrations for Singapore's largest nightclub, Marquee. The club's previous gigs include popular acts such as Dash Berlin from Holland and Dutch-Australian DJ MarLo.

WHERE: twitch.tv/marqueesingapore WHEN: June 26, 8 to 10pm