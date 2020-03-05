Music Picks: Esplanade's Legends Of Yesteryear, new albums by Grimes and King Krule

A DATE WITH FRIENDS 2020: LEGENDS OF YESTERYEAR BY JOE CHANDRAN, VERONICA YOUNG AND PETER CHUA

Three music veterans from the 1960s, 1970s and the 1980s are holding their first joint concert, a gig set to be a blast from the past.

Veronica Young, a teenage singer in the 1960s; Joe Chandran, frontman of 1970s pop rock band The X-periment; and Talentime singer Peter Chua from the 1980s, will perform in a two hour show.

The concert is one of the highlights of the 15th edition of the Esplanade's senior citizens festival that takes place in various venues in the arts centre from March 5 to 8.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

WHEN: March 6, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: From $25 through Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

TEENAGE RIOT 1ST YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Monthly indie disco night Teenage Riot marks its first birthday with an extended line-up of DJs. Founder Kim Wong, from local record collecting group Singapore Vinyl Junkies, will be joined by Ginette Chittick and KiDG. The trio will be dropping indie rock and alternative tunes from the 1990s onwards.

WHERE: White Label Records, #01-01 Ann Siang House, 28 Ann Siang Road

MRT: Chinatown/Outram Park/Tanjong Pagar

WHEN: March 14, 8pm

ADMISSION: Free

ELECTRONIC

MISS ANTHROPOCENE

Grimes

4 stars

Miss Anthropocene, the fifth album from genre-defying Canadian singer, producer and songwriter Grimes, is at once dark and compelling.

In the concept album centred around the titular main character, described as a "anthropomorphic goddess of climate change", she pairs her ethereal voice with haunting melodies and imaginative genre-mashing.

The lyrics portend doom but the kaleidoscopic soundscapes are enthralling.



The covers for Miss Anthropocene, the fifth album from genre-defying Canadian singer, producer and songwriter Grimes and Man Alive!, British singer-songwriter Archy Marshall's third album under the monicker King Krule. PHOTOS: 4AD, CHARLOTTER PATMORE



ART ROCK/POST-PUNK

MAN ALIVE!

King Krule

3.5 stars

British singer-songwriter Archy Marshall's third album under the monicker King Krule, Man Alive!, sees him dwell on themes of disconnection (Cellular).

Yet, there is a palpable sense of optimism in his dense instrumentation and deep-set, booming voice - perhaps prompted by his recent fatherhood (Airport Antenatal Airplane).

The sequence of tracks is an emotional journey driven by an imaginative blend of post-punk, jazz and hip-hop.