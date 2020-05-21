Music picks: Charli XCX's new album, Music For A Cause, and more

Electro-pop

How I'm Feeling Now

Charli XCX

3.5 stars

From the anxiety-laced lyrics to the do-it-yourself approach, British singer Charli XCX's latest album is a work appropriate for these strange times.

Borne out of quarantine in Los Angeles, the release was written, recorded and mixed in around six weeks. That said, this is no hack job.

The tracks still carry Charli's intriguing trademark sound of late - avant-pop with jarring, industrial beats.

One second, she coos "I like everything about you" on Claws to her quarantine mate and boyfriend Huck Kwong. But the next, the paranoia creeps in on Enemy, where she questions if him being so close now could one day make him her biggest enemy ("Now I've finally let you come a little close to me, oh maybe you're my enemy").

Anthems perhaps captures the isolation anxiety the best.

She rattles off a list of daily schedules many might be familiar with in these times -"wake up late, eat some cereal/ try my best to be physical/ lose myself in a TV show/staring out to oblivion" - andexpresses a longing for "flowers and the trees, dirt all on my knees" and "heat from all the bodies" at parties.

But amid the helplessness and existential dread ("I get existential and so strange"), she still has hope: "Finally, when it's over, we might be even closer."

CHILL LAH ON SPOTIFY

Homegrown artistes like Charlie Lim and Linying share what they have been listening to at home during circuit breaker, interspersed with honest commentary and their latest inspirations on Spotify's Chill Lah playlist.

Tune in to find out what their favourite homegrown songs are and evenget self-care tips.

WHERE: spoti.fi/2AMdhZ9

MUSIC FOR A CAUSE 2020

Expect intimate performances and live chats with the all-local line up at the livestream of music festival Music For A Cause.

Among the recognisable names are Jack and Rai and Dru Chen, who will perform on May 28, and 53A and Charlie Lim, who will play on May 29.

The festival is looking to raise funds for various groups affected by Covid-19, including local musicians (#FundAGig; give.asia/fundagig); hawkers (#FundAHawker; give.asia/fundahawker); and healthcare and food delivery workers (#HawkersXFrontliners, where food and drinks purchased via #FundAHawker are distributed to these workers).

WHERE: www.facebook.com/MFAC.sg

WHEN: May 28 and 29, with two sessions each day at 4pm to 6.15pm, and 7 to 9.15pm

INFO: https://mfac.sg

CLOUD CLUBBING: THE EPIC MARATHON

A selection of DJs from the Asia-Pacific region - including Singapore, Japan, Australia and Taiwan - are coming together for a marathon clubbing experience this weekend.

Organised by streaming platform Bigo Live and gaming brand Razer, the event kicks off on May 23 and stretches into the early hours of the next day. Acts like Rave Republic, DJ Sakura and DJ Eko will spin from their homes.

WHERE: Watch the various streams via the Bigo Live app, which can be downloaded at bigolive.onelink.me/sG8X/bigoliveapp

WHEN: May 23, 5pm to 2.30am

INFO: www.razer.com/cloud-clubbing