Music Picks: Changes by Justin Bieber

It is clear that Canadian mega pop star Justin Bieber is all lovey-dovey with his model wife Hailey Bieber on his fifth and latest album, Changes.

Instantly infectious lead single Yummy, about intimacy in the bedroom, continues to dominate charts and bask in TikTok fame, but there is little else that is equally catchy on this 16-track anthology.

Instead, subdued, low-key electronic production and acoustic numbers are the base for tracks on which he sings about how much in love he is and how well he is doing following the spate of public meltdowns that plagued the last few years of his life.

The domestic bliss is almost banal at times, like on E.T.A, where he can't stand to be away from his wife for too long ("Distance only made us grow fonder/of one another/be honest, what's your E.T.A?").

There are the prerequisite guest features from some of the hottest names in music right now, like rappers and singers Post Malone, Travis Scott and Kehlani, but they are outnumbered and sometimes outshone by odes to Hailey.

On the stripped back That's What Love Is, he croons: "Never understood what it meant, it meant to submit to love/So beyond what lust is/ Hey, it's a blessing that you're in my life". With a high-reaching falsetto and tender delivery, there is something unexpectedly endearing about the track: just Bieber and a guitar, pouring his heart out.



GARDEN BEATS 2020

Despite the spate of concert and festival cancellations, the seventh edition of eco-conscious music and arts festival Garden Beats is going ahead at Fort Canning.

This year, the main stage will be helmed by international headliners, including English indie rockers Foals (above). DJs Aurora and KFC are among those representing the local contingent.

Besides tuning in to the music, tune in to your body in the Zen Garden where you can attend meditation, yoga and breath work classes.

Then, head to the food village which will serve plant-based food options.

WHERE: Fort Canning Green, Fort Canning Park MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Tomorrow, 1 to 10.30pm ADMISSION: $148 (regular) or $208 (VIP) for tickets from www.gardenbeats.com; $188 (regular) or $228 (VIP) at the door. For 16 years and above only



DJ SHORTKUT PRESENTED BY GREY GOOSE

Champion turntablist and seasoned hip-hop DJ Shortkut (above) returns to Singapore this weekend to throw down some hip-hop beats.

As a member of three influential American DJ crews - The Invisibl Skratch Piklz, World Famous Beat Junkies and The Triple Threat DJs, the California native is no stranger to filling dance floors.

Local legend Ollie Des will be on support duty on the decks.

WHERE: Pinball Wizard, B1-29 Sim Lim Square, 1 Rochor Canal Road MRT: Rochor WHEN: Tomorrow, 9pm to late ADMISSION: Advanced tickets with priority entry at $16 (inclusive of one standard house pour drink); go to bonusstagedjshortkut.peatix.com. Cover charge of $18 at the door applies after 10pm (inclusive of one drink). For table reservations, call 8189-1971 or e-mail launchball@pinballwizard.sg



TRANSFIX PRESENTS SANDER VAN DOORN

The show also goes on for Dutch dance music maestro Sander Van Doorn (above), who returns to Singapore this weekend.

This time, however, he will be performing as his avatar Purple Haze, who plays a "sharper, darker, rougher" style of trance and techno tunes.

You might even get to hear his latest collaboration track with fellow Dutch DJ Ferry Corsten called Flanging.

WHERE: Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Today, 10pm to 3am ADMISSION: $35 (women) and $45 (men) at the door