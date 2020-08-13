Music picks: Baybeats Online, The Basement Studio live stream, and more

Quarantine Casanova

Chromeo

Dance/Electronic

Atlantic Records

3 stars

It is another week and yet another quarantine record has dropped.

But instead of dealing with abject loneliness or existential crises, the funk-driven Quarantine Casanova EP by Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo has overt coronavirus thememes - with references to the United States government's top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci (Roni Got Me Stressed Out), social distancing (6 Feet Away) and the aptly titled Cabin Fever.

With what they call "Corona jams" centred around romantic frustrations, Dave 1 and P-Thugg have come a long way from their first freestyle track posted on Instagram - the 1980s-style, vocoder- and talk-box-laced Clorox Wipe that opens the EP.

The pop-funk number 6 Feet Away is an unexpectedly poignant love song,with lyrics like: "They're gonna scream at us if we're talking too close/ But I'm alone in my house and it's you I need the most/ When it's all over I won't miss this/ Right now I'ma go the distance/ I'm just gonna love you from six feet away."

But the duo's trademark sense of humour is never too far off, as they also sing about toilet paper shortages and Zoom meetings.

They keep it light-hearted and relatable, but most importantly, joyful.

BAYBEATS ONLINE



PHOTO: ESPLANADE – THEATRES ON THE BAY



This is the online precursor to the annual Baybeats alternative music festival, which will take place at the Esplanade from Nov 6 to 8.

Split into five segments (Baybeats Unplugged, In Bed with Baybeats, Chapalang Sessions, Observation Deck and #BaybeatsThrowback), the online event will feature pre-recorded and live-stream sessions that can be accessed from the festival website.

The performance lineup includes melodic punk trio Iman's League, indie-pop act Dreebsby, local music scene stalwart Charlie Lim and progressive rock outfit ANECHOIS.

There will also be panel discussions and informal chats with those in the home-grown music scene.

WHERE: Esplanade's website

WHEN: Aug 21 to 23, from 8pm

HEARTS ON FIRE: ELECTROCLASH AND NU RAVE





DJ Weelikeme (right) with DJ KidG. PHOTO: LENNE CHAI



DJ Weelikeme turns back the clock to the heyday of electroclash for a virtual rave, with tunes from the likes of Justice, M.I.A and CSS.

Turn up the party at home with bottled cocktails and booze bundles that you can order via iShopChangi.

WHEN: Aug 14, 10pm to midnight

WHERE: Twitch.tv

THE BASEMENT STUDIO: SUSPENDED IN THIS DISASTER VOLUME 1



PHOTO: TERRESTREA/FACEBOOK



Beach Road recording studio The Basement Studio is holding its first livestream show, to keep alive a scene fraught by the lack of live gigs.

Fans of metalcore and hard-core, take note, as local bands Terrestrea, Seavision and Allegiance will be performing.

WHERE: The Basement Studio's Facebook

WHEN: Aug 14, from 8.30pm