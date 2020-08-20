Music Picks: Apple Music Radio, Red Dot August, Jass@Home and more

RED DOT AUGUST

The fourth week of the Esplanade's Red Dot August, a series that highlights Singaporean and Singapore-based talents, features a multi-genre mix of home-grown musicians.

Among the acts performing in online shows are electronic artist Weish and singer-songwriter Crystal Goh. Theywill sing tunes written by youths from Singapore Girls' Home who took part in the Esplanade's Songwriting for Hope programme.

Also on the bill are a set by indie pop band The MadHatter Project, winners of the 2015 Noise Singapore music award, as well as an Instagram Live chat with Melbourne-based Singapore jazz singer and composer Dawn Ho.

WHERE: Esplanade

WHEN: Aug 25 to 30, 8pm

JASS@HOME: SWINGING IN SINGAPORE



PHOTO: SINGAPORE JAZZ ASSOCIATION/FACEBOOK



The Jazz Association Singapore Orchestra (JASSO) celebratesSingapore's 55th birthday with an online concert.

The lineup of acclaimed home-grown musicians performing includes music director Jeremy Monteiro, associate music director Weixiang Tan, singers Alemay Fernandez, Rudy Djoe, Melissa Tham and Shabir Tabare Alam.

The repertoire will feature jazzy renditions of songs from Singapore and South-east Asia, as well as the global premiere of The Lion Roars Again, a new song by Tan.

WHERE: Singapore Jazz Association's Facebook

WHEN: Aug 23, 8pm

APPLE MUSIC RADIO



PHOTO: APPLE



Letting algorithms decide your music playlists on streaming services is all well and good, but sometimes, you also want human taste-makers and discerning deejays to recommend tunes to listen to.

Tech giant Apple has rebranded its flagship online radio station Beats 1 to Apple Music 1 and launched two new stations - Apple Music Hits, which plays favourites from the 1980s to 2000s, and Apple Music Country for country music fans.

Besides seasoned radio presenters such as Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden, the stations will also feature new shows helmed by artistes such as pop star Lady Gaga, rapper Travis Scott and Latin singer J Balvin.

WHERE: Apple Music

POST-PUNK/GARAGE ROCK

A HERO'S DEATH



PHOTO: PARTISAN/ROUGH TRADE



Fontaines D.C.

4 stars

Irish band Fontaines D.C. traverse the uncertainties of the modern age in theirnew album, A Hero's Death.

It is the follow-up to their acclaimed 2019 debut release Dogrel, which was crowned Album Of The Year by BBC Radio 6 Music and British record store chain Rough Trade. It was also nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize.

The quintet effectively dial up the gloom and expand on the post-punk palette in their sophomore outing.

"Life ain't always empty," frontman Grian Chatten sings sardonically in the title track, a dig at advertising campaigns that target humans as products.

I Was Not Born is driven by classic punk rock defiance ("I was not born / Into this world /To do another man's bidding"), while the ballad-like Sunny is sweetened by melodic backing vocals.

COUNTRY/POP

GASLIGHTER

The Chicks



PHOTO: THE CHICKS/INSTAGRAM



3.5 stars

Gaslighter is the first album from American country trio The Chickssince they recently ditched their old name, The Dixie Chicks, which was associated withthe country's slavery past.

It is also their first full album in 14 years. The songs gain a contemporary pop sheen - thanks to producer-of-the-moment Jack Antonoff , whom the group first worked with when they appeared on Taylor Swift's 2019 tune, Soon You'll Get Better.

A large part of the 12-track album - with songs like Gaslighter, Sleep At Night and Tights On My Boat - serves as cathartic release for lead singer Natalie Maines, who recently went through a bitter divorce from actor Adrian Pasdar.

But as they show with the relentlessly political March March, a tune that touches on issues ranging from racism to gun control, the country stalwarts are still unapologetic when it comes to standing up for their beliefs.