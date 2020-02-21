Music Picks : AIA Glow festival

AIA GLOW FESTIVAL

Time to get that glow back after working from home for a stretch. The AIA Glow Festival incorporates yoga, a 5km charity fun run, healthy festival bites and, of course, music. The headliners are Northern Irish indie rock band Two Door Cinema Club, American pop rock act MGMT and Australian singer-songwriter Starley.

WHERE: Palawan Green, Sentosa Island MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: May 30 and 31 ADMISSION: One-day passes start at $69 for Saturday and $39 for Sunday, while two-day passes are priced at $89 via glowfestival.sg

ALIALIVE2020 AROUND THE WORLD -RE:ALIVE-

Japanese six-piece rock band AliA made their debut in July 2018 and are already going places. They released two mini albums, AliVe and realize, last year and are in the midst of their first world tour.

WHERE: The Ground Theatre, Level 2 *Scape, 2 Orchard Link MRT: Somerset WHEN: Feb 29, 6.30pm ADMISSION: $65 and $85 from Apactix

INDIE POP/FOLK ROCK

I EXAMINE MYSELF THREE TIMES A DAY

Your Woman Sleep With Others

4 stars

There is a lot more to indie Taiwanese band Your Woman Sleep With Others beyond a provocative name. (Its Chinese moniker is the tamer Lao Wang Yue Dui, or Old Wang's Band.)

This is a debut album brimming with ideas.

Instrumental opener Did It Again has a pastoral vibe that reminds one of American indie folk band Fleet Foxes.

Meanwhile, the melodic, melancholic In Your Face brings to mind fellow Taiwanese indie band No Party For Cao Dong. Lead singer Joshua Chang of quintet Your Woman is less angsty though, even as he grapples with stark realities: "When anger has settled in my heart, will there be someone to soothe me."

The mood is sombre on We Need To Live A Regular Life: "Life after youth/Is like a cliff/Can't stop once you fall."

This is by no means a downer of a record, though.

There is instead a bracing honesty here. As Chang sings on Enjoy: "In a time when happiness and sadness are written on our faces/We don't need to hide our feelings."