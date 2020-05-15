Music Picks: Aaron Kwok’s online concert

AARON KWOK'S ONLINE CONCERT

Hong Kong pop star Aaron Kwok's hour-long energetic Cheer Up And Dance gig, which was livestreamed on Saturday last week, has chalked up more than two million views on YouTube.

Backed on some numbers by about 100 dancers wearing masks, he performed Mandarin and Cantonese hits, such as Loving You Forever and Para Para Sakura, on the rooftop of shopping complex Harbour City in Hong Kong.

The singer-actor also paid tribute to his late mother, to whom he was known to be close.

WHERE: Watch it at str.sg/JQtb

POP

UNIQUE

Michael Wong

3.5 stars

The opening track of Michael Wong's latest album might be titled Opposite Direction, but he does not go against the grain of what his fans know and love him for.

As a solo artist and as part of the defunct duo Wu Yin Liang Pin, the Malaysian singer - better known as Guang Liang - is known for his smooth, boyish vocals as well as his ballads and mid-tempo tracks.

There is something to be said for the comfort of familiarity in these strange and unsettling times, such as in the chart hit Milestone, the soothing Hymn Of Rain and the ballad Thinking Of You.

For something a little perkier and quirkier, check out Fern, in which Wong wishes to become a plant.

JOI CHUA'S LIVESTREAM CONCERT

Home-grown singer Joi Chua, who marked her 20th anniversary in music with a concert last year, held a livestream gig on Saturday last week.

The show currently has more than 160,000 views on Facebook. Singing in Mandarin, Cantonese and the Taiwanese Minnan dialect, Chua covered tracks such as Faye Wong's Appointment, Jonathan Lee's Hill and Jay Chou's Waiting For You. She also performed her own songs, including Watching The Sunrise With Me.

WHERE: Watch it at str.sg/JA4R

BELIEVE IN THE FUTURE: ONLINE CHARITY SHOW

Billed as China's biggest virtual benefit concert, a star-studded line-up performed over four nights - May 4, 5, 9 and 10 - to cheer on those battling the coronavirus.

More than 100 Mandopop singers performed, including big names such as Faye Wong, Lay Zhang, Karen Mok and JJ Lin.

The live broadcasts on the first two nights reportedly chalked up 270 million views across various platforms.

Catch performances by Wong, Lin and other artists filmed during the show on Monday last week.

WHERE: Watch it at str.sg/JA5f