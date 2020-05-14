Music Picks: Aaron Kwok, Joi Chua and Believe In The Future concerts; Guang Liang's new album Unique

Pop

UNIQUE

Michael Wong

3.5 stars

The opening track of Michael Wong's latest album might be titled Opposite Direction, but not to worry, he does not go against the grain of what his fans know and love him for.

As a solo artist and as part of the defunct duo Wu Yin Liang Pin, the Malaysian singer better known as Guang Liang is known for his smooth boyish vocals, and his ballads and mid-tempo tracks.

There is something to be said for the comfort of familiarity in these strange unsettling times, such as in the chart hit Milestone, the soothing Hymn Of Rain and the ballad Thinking Of You.

For something a little perkier and quirkier, check out Fern, in which Wong wishes to become one.

AARON KWOK'S 2020 ONLINE CONCERT



PHOTO: AARON KWOK 2020 ONLINE CONCERT/YOUTUBE



Hong Kong pop star Aaron Kwok's hour-long energetic Cheer Up And Dance gig, which was livestreamed on May 9, has chalked up more than two million views on YouTube.

Backed by about 100 dancers wearing masks on some numbers, he performed Mandarin and Cantonese hits, such as Loving You Forever and Para Para Sakura, on the rooftop of shopping complex Harbour City in Hong Kong.

The singer-actor also paid tribute to his late mother, whom he was known to be close to.

Watch the concert here.

JOI CHUA'S LIVESTREAM CONCERT



PHOTO: JOICHUAOFFICIAL/FACEBOOK



Home-grown singer Joi Chua, who marked her 20th anniversary in music with a concert in 2019, held a livestream gig on May 9 as well. The show has more than 160,000 views on Facebook.

Singing in Mandarin, Cantonese and the Taiwanese Minnan dialect, she covered tracks such as Faye Wong's Appointment, Jonathan Lee's Hill and Jay Chou's Waiting For You, and also performed her own songs such as Watching The Sunrise With Me.

Watch the concert here.

BELIEVE IN THE FUTURE ONLINE CHARITY SHOW



PHOTO: YOUTUBE



Billed as China's biggest virtual benefit concert, a star-studded line-up performed over four nights - May 4, 5, 9 and 10 - to cheer on those battling Covid-19.

The more than 100 Mandopop singers included big names such as Faye Wong, Lay Zhang, Karen Mok and JJ Lin. The live broadcasts on the first two nights reportedly chalked up 270 million views across various platforms.

Catch the performances of Wong, Lin and other artistes during the May 4 show here.