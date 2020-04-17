Music Picks

INDIE ROCK/POST-PUNK

THE NEW ABNORMAL

The Strokes

4 stars

The title of New York band The Strokes' sixth album is eerily prescient. The New Abnormal, their first album in seven years, comes amid a global pandemic and is a fitting soundtrack to these times.

Weaving elements of electronica into their guitar-led blend of new wave and post-punk, Julian Casablancas and gang mull over regret in Not The Same Anymore and Why Are Sundays So Depressing? and seemingly question past artistic choices in Bad Decisions.

Cheery synthesizers drive the verse of Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus, but the quintet also add a melancholic touch to Ode To The Mets, a plaintive homage to the city that birthed the band.

ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME

Curated by pop star Lady Gaga, this massive fund-raising livestream show for healthcare workers will feature performances and appearances by some of the world's biggest stars, including Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Shah Rukh Khan, Jacky Cheung and Paul McCartney.

Organised by the World Health Organisation and music collective Global Citizen, the show will be hosted by US talk-show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

The main two-hour show will be preceded by a five-hour special that will include appearances from celebrities such as Hong Kong singer Eason Chan and South Korean boy bands SuperM and NCT 127.

WHERE: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Mediacorp Channel 5 and other platforms

WHEN: Sunday, from 3am; main show at 8am

INFO: globalcitizen.org/togetherathome



DJs Rah (right) and Nez Senja (left). PHOTOS: REVISION MUSIC/FACEBOOK, SINGAPORE GP



REVISION MUSIC LIVESTREAM

Home-grown DJs Rah and Nez Senja will do a livestream of a four-hour DJ set comprising jazz, soul, electronica and hip-hop.

The livestream is also a donation drive for the Vulnerable Women's Fund by Aware Singapore, which provides help for women affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

WHERE: facebook.com/revisionmusicsg

WHEN: Today, 9pm



BTS (above). PHOTO: VLIVE.TV



BTS' BANG BANG CON

Like other music acts, K-pop giants BTS were forced to cancel all their concerts because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But fans rejoice - the South Korean group is staging a virtual festival this weekend that will feature free streams of their past performances from recent years on their YouTube page.

The eight concerts from 2014 to 2018 include the Love Yourself and The Wings Tour concerts in Seoul.

WHERE: youtube.com/user/BANGTANTV

WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, 11am