Music Picks

POP

HEARTBREAK WEATHER

Niall Horan/3 stars

The title track of Niall Horan's sophomore album Heartbreak Weather is the sort of easy, breezy and crowd-pleasing track that would fit right in on a romantic comedy soundtrack.

This is the case for the majority of the Irish singer-songwriter's 14-track album, which features him more on the pop spectrum than 2017's warm, folk rock-driven Flicker.

In a note on his social media platforms, he asked fans to "listen from track one right through to the end, to feel the story line", in this compendium of songs about a lover, or a former one.

One moment, he takes control on Small Talk ("Let's skip all the small talk and go straight up to your room") and the next, he is helpless in the face of a lover with commitment issues on Cross Your Mind ("Tell me that you love me, but I know you're out there runnin' wild").

Unfortunately, the freshness and Britpop swagger of lead single Nice To Meet Ya does not quite extend to the other tracks, which are middling and same-sounding - like the upbeat but drab Black And White, which harkens back to his Mr Nice Guy image in pop group One Direction.

It is a pity because he wears the unapologetic Britpop confidence so much better.

BETTER DAYS

In the light of all the gig cancellations and temporary club closures, promoter Collective Minds has invited home-grown DJs to come together for those who are missing the dance floor in this free party.

The all-star line-up includes DJs Funk Bstrd, Joshua P (above left) and MC SWTLKR (right), Rah, Bongomann, Muto Masashi and MZA.

The party will be kept to the 250-person limit for events and temperature checks and contact-tracing measures will be implemented.

WHERE: 222 Arts Club, 222 Queen Street MRT: Bencoolen WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm to midnight ADMISSION: Free entry for those who RSVP via bit.ly/BETTERDAYSSG

KINGS OF BASS 001

An art-house cinema in the heart of Beach Road is the venue for a British bass rave, which covers genres from garage and grime to dubstep and jungle.

DJs Kiat, Aresha, Thebryanstate and Mr Has are on the deck, accompanied by Kane MC on emcee duty.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: April 3, 10.30pm to 2.30am ADMISSION: Limited tickets at $10. Reserve early via str.sg/JfGC to guarantee entry. Limited tickets will be available at the door

BETTER NOT BITTER EP LAUNCH

Singapore singer-songwriter Beth Yap, better known by her moniker Bittymacbeth, returns after a two-year hiatus for the launch of her sophomore album, Better Not Bitter.

Still dabbling in the genres of soul, jazz, pop and funk since her debut album Beauty For Ashes, the Berklee College of Music alumna is launching her EP at the Esplanade with a 45-minute set today and tomorrow.

WHERE: Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8.45pm ADMISSION: Free