Music Picks

HIP-HOP/ R&B

THE ALLEY

J.Sheon

Sony Music Entertainment

3.5 stars

J.Sheon was born in Taiwan but lived in New York with his family for almost eight years after high school, which explains why the singer-songwriter has absorbed plenty of R&B and hip-hop influences.

The resulting brew on his second Mandarin studio album is smooth and intoxicating.

The humorous wordplay on Ballad might raise some smiles: "Write some ballads (shu qing ge) she might love/Rap is ultimately a lose-in-love song (shu qing ge)."

POP/DANCE

BONDADA

Suming

Suming Studio

4 stars

What does a face add up to? In the case of Taiwanese aboriginal singer-songwriter Suming, a cohesive concept album.

On his fifth studio album, the Golden Melody Award-winning musician starts with Left Ear, moves to In My Eyes and takes in Beard and Chin Up.

Despite its title, synth-pop number Frown joyously proclaims: “I keep thinking of you until I can’t sleep.”

Meanwhile, Speak Carefully offers some advice in a time when it is all too easy for one to shoot one’s mouth off (especially on social media): “Speak carefully, speak carefully, don’t scold/Stop a while, don’t complicate things.”

This contemporary pop album also effortlessly weaves in aboriginal elements such as the Pangcah language and Amis musical instruments.

JAY CHOU CARNIVAL WORLD TOUR

Has it really been two decades since Mandopop superstar Jay Chou released his debut album Jay in 2000? From early tracks Adorable Lady and Starry Mood, he has gone on to rack up an impressive body of hits, including, more recently, Won’t Cry and If You Don’t Love Me, That’s Fine.

Expect the Taiwanese singer-songwriter to dig deep into his discography at this concert tour marking his 20th year in music.

WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $198 to $368 from Sports Hub Tix (sportshub.com.sg)