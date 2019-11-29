Music Picks

YOGA LIN IDOL WORLD TOUR

It has been more than 10 years since Taiwan's Yoga Lin (above) won the inaugural season of the singing contest show One Million Star in 2007.

He has gone on to release five albums - from Mystery Guest (2008) to Sell Like Hot Cakes (2016) - winning over fans with his distinctively emotive singing.

Instead of playing it straight, expect him to present new takes of most of his songs in his latest concert tour.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: April 25, 8pm ADMISSION: $108 - $228 (go to www.sportshub.com.sg or call 3158-7888)



IN::MUSIC - STELLAVEE: SAY WHAAAT?

Singaporean singer-songwriters Stella Seah (left) and Vee started out uploading covers of songs to YouTube and TikTok and released their debut album, A Friend Says, this month.

The pop duo will present their eclectic compositions - songs such as Tears From The Sky and A Friend Says - and popular covers at their first ticketed showcase.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $20 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)



THANKSGIVING CONCERT

Get into the spirit of Thanksgiving with Los Angeles-based roots rock band The Americans (above) at this free concert organised by the United States Embassy in Singapore. They released their debut album, I’ll Be Yours, in 2017.

Those going are encouraged to pack their own picnic as well as to donate food items to Food From The Heart.

WHERE: Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Sun, 6pm ADMISSION: Free