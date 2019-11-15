Music Picks

CERCLE FEATURING THE MARTINEZ BROTHERS AT CE LA VI

Live-streaming media platform Cercle is best known for its streams of DJ sets, filmed and broadcast from the world's most stunning locations, such as the inside of Paris' Eiffel Tower and the Salar de Uyuni salt flat in Bolivia.

On Monday, Cercle will be streaming from an Asian location for the first time, with a DJ set by American DJ duo The Martinez Brothers (comprising Chris and Steven), who will be spinning on the 57th floor of Marina Bay Sands at Ce La Vi.

Get ready for house and techno tunes set against 360-degree views of the Singapore skyline.

WHERE: Ce La Vi Club Lounge, Tower 3, Marina Bay Sands, 1 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Monday, 4pm till late ADMISSION: Pre-register at eepurl.com/gI_w1D for tickets at $150. Only 300 tickets are available.



NEON LIGHTS

Multi-genre music and arts festival Neon Lights returns for its fourth edition with its biggest line-up yet.

Besides the debut show here by English folk rockers Mumford & Sons, American pop singer Halsey (above), English electro-R&B duo Honne, English electronic producer Mura Masa and Canadian jazz/hip-hop outfit BadBadNotGood will also take the stage across two days.

Home-grown acts such as folk-blues band Shak & the Baits and electropop band Disco Hue will also be performing.

WHERE: Fort Canning Green, Fort Canning Park, 51 Canning Rise MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Nov 23 and 24, 1pm till late ADMISSION: From $148 on Nov 23, from $128 on Nov 24, or two-day passes from $245 from www.neonlights.sg or Sistic. Tickets for children aged two to 12 are available at $40 (Nov 23), $30 (Nov 24) or $60 (two-day pass). Free admission for infants in arms and children below two.



WHY DON'T WE '8 LETTERS TOUR' LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Following their debut show here last year, American pop group Why Don't We are bringing their 8 Letters Tour to Singapore.

The quintet - made up of 2015 American Idol contestant Daniel Seavey, Jonah Marais, Corbyn Besson, Jack Avery and Zach Herron - are best known for songs such as These Girls and Talk.

WHERE: Hall F, Level B2 Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $138 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)



ONE DANCE PRESENTS DADA LIFE

Stefan Engblom (above), one half of quirky Swedish DJ duo Dada Life, is making his way to Zouk next weekend with the duo's brand of big tunes and dance music.

Drawing their name from the absurdist artistic movement of the early 20th century, Dada Life are equally irreverent and are better known for orchestrating Guinness World Record-breaking stunts such as the world's largest pillow fight.

WHERE: Zouk main room, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Nov 22, 10pm to 4am ADMISSION: $35 (women) or $45 (men) for non-members. Table reservations via zoukclub@zoukclub.com or WhatsApp 9006-8793.