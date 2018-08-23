Music festival Neon Lights back with indie acts including Interpol, Yuna and Cigarettes After Sex

SINGAPORE - Music festival Neon Lights is making a return to Fort Canning Park after taking a year off. The upcoming third edition will take place at the venue's Fort Gate over three days, Nov 9 to 11,one day longer than its last outing in 2016.

The line-up includes American indie veterans Interpol, who will make their Southeast-Asian debut with a set on Nov 10, their only show in the region this year.

Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna, who performed at the festival's last edition, will return to sing on Nov 9, also her first public performance in Southeast Asia in two years.

American ambient pop act Cigarettes After Sex, who played a sold out show at the Capitol Theatre in 2017, will also perform on Nov 10 while Canadian electronic act Caribou will play on Nov 11.

Like previous editions, the festival will also feature home-grown acts - electronic indie act Riot !n Magenta will perform on Nov 10 and Sobs will play on Nov 11.

Other acts in the line-up are Thai roots outfit Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band on Nov 9, British bands The Vaccines and Shame on Nov 10 and Canadian R&B act Rhye, Australian reggae/indie band Sticky Fingers, Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit and American art-punk band Bodega on Nov 11. More bands and artists are expected to be announced in the future.

Dubbed a " family-friendly festival", the ticket prices range from $25 per day for children and $250 for adults for all three days. They will go on sale from 9am on Aug 24 through www.neonlights.sg and ticketing agency Sistic.

The first Neon Lights, featuring acts like disco legends Chic and Scottish post-rock act Mogwai in 2015, drew 10,000 festival-goers, with 15,000 turning up the following year.