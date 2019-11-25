Music executive says Taylor Swift fans threatened his family amid feud

LOS ANGELES • Music executive Scooter Braun, who has been locked in a public fight with Taylor Swift over her back catalogue, has posted an open letter on social media addressing the music star directly.

He included a sample of a threat he had received via direct message.

The missive came after Mr Braun returned home to find that his wife had received a phone call threatening her and their children, he wrote on Instagram.

"(I)t is important that you understand that your words carry a tremendous amount of weight and that your message can be interpreted by some in different ways," said the 38-year-old manager-producer, who acquired Swift's original label, Big Machine, earlier this year.

Last Thursday, he said at an industry event he would not air his grievances on social media.

"While disappointed that you have remained silent after being notified by your attorney four days ago of these ongoing threats, I'm still hopeful we can fix this," he said.

In a letter to her fans posted on Nov 14 on social media, Swift, 29, called out Mr Braun and Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borchetta as having said she could not perform a medley of her hits at the American Music Awards (AMA).

She also accused them of refusing to approve the use of old songs and performance footage in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

"Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this," said Swift, who is now signed to Republic Records, another Universal Music Group label.

Big Machine Label Group said in a statement last Monday - four days after Swift's Tumblr post - that the singer-songwriter was free to play any of her old songs on the AMA broadcast, where she is being named Artist of the Decade. Big Machine noted that "recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media".

But apparently the threats against Mr Braun and his family have continued.

"I won't go into the details of this past week," Mr Braun wrote in his middle-of-the-night post last Friday. "I have been at a loss."

He said attempts to contact Swift over the past six months had all been rejected, but he said he would make himself available whenever it worked for her.

"But if you would prefer to make large public statements while refusing to work towards resolving things amicably, then I just pray that nobody gets seriously hurt in the process," he wrote.

Swift, meanwhile, has been mostly silent on social media since her Nov 14 post.

DPA