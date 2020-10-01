Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Dynamite - BTS

2. (2) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez

3. (5) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper

4. (7) Birds And Cicadas - Renran

5. (3) How You Like That - Blackpink

6. (10) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

7. (6) Heather - Conan Grey

8. (-) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae

9. (8) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

10. (9) Not Shy - Itzy

• For the week of Sept 30 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Dynamite - BTS

2. (2) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez

3. (3) Heather - Conan Gray

4. (4) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

5. (7) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

6. (5) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae

7. (9) Mad At Disney - Salem Ilese

8. (6) How You Like That - Blackpink

9. (-) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper

10. (8) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

• For the week ending Sept 24

BILLBOARD

1. (2) Dynamite - BTS

2. (1) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

3. (-) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper

4. (3) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk

5. (6) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

6. (4) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

7. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

8. (7) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

9. (8) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

10. (11) I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

• For the week of Oct 3

HIT FM

1. (-) Bad Lady - Rainie Yang

2. (-) No Turning Back - JJ Lin

3. (-) Mulan Xin (Mulan's Heart) - Zhang Bichen

4. (12) Bo Fu - E.SO

5. (-) Like A Child - Sunnee and Z. Tao

6. (-) The Irony Of Love - Hebe Tien

7. (7) Bye, Go Well - Joey Chua

8. (3) Thanks For The Love - Nickthereal

9. (9) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

10. (-) Reflection (2020) - Coco Lee

• For the week ending Sept 20