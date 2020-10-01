Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Dynamite - BTS
2. (2) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez
3. (5) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
4. (7) Birds And Cicadas - Renran
5. (3) How You Like That - Blackpink
6. (10) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
7. (6) Heather - Conan Grey
8. (-) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae
9. (8) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
10. (9) Not Shy - Itzy
• For the week of Sept 30 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Dynamite - BTS
2. (2) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez
3. (3) Heather - Conan Gray
4. (4) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
5. (7) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
6. (5) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae
7. (9) Mad At Disney - Salem Ilese
8. (6) How You Like That - Blackpink
9. (-) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
10. (8) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
• For the week ending Sept 24
BILLBOARD
1. (2) Dynamite - BTS
2. (1) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
3. (-) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
4. (3) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
5. (6) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
6. (4) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
7. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
8. (7) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
9. (8) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
10. (11) I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
• For the week of Oct 3
HIT FM
1. (-) Bad Lady - Rainie Yang
2. (-) No Turning Back - JJ Lin
3. (-) Mulan Xin (Mulan's Heart) - Zhang Bichen
4. (12) Bo Fu - E.SO
5. (-) Like A Child - Sunnee and Z. Tao
6. (-) The Irony Of Love - Hebe Tien
7. (7) Bye, Go Well - Joey Chua
8. (3) Thanks For The Love - Nickthereal
9. (9) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
10. (-) Reflection (2020) - Coco Lee
• For the week ending Sept 20