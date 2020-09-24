Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Dynamite - BTS

2. (2) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez

3. (3) How You Like That - Blackpink

4. (-) The Most Romantic Song On Earth - Alien Huang

5. (-) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper

6. (4) Heather - Conan Grey

7. (7) Birds And Cicadas - Renran

8. (5) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

9. (6) Not Shy - Itzy

10. (8) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

• For the week of Sept 23 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Dynamite - BTS

2. (2) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez

3. (3) Heather - Conan Gray

4. (5) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

5. (6) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae

6. (4) How You Like That - Blackpink

7. (9) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

8. (8) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

9. (-) Mad At Disney - Salem Ilese

10. (-) Birds And Cicadas - Renran

• For the week ending Sept 17

BILLBOARD

1. (1) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

2. (2) Dynamite - BTS

3. (3) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk

4. (4) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

5. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

6. (6) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

7. (7) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

8. (9) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

9. (11) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

10. (8) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne

• For the week of Sept 26

HIT FM

1. (2) Who Am I To You - Zhou Shen

2. (1) Together With You - TFBoys

3. (4) Thanks For The Love - Nickthereal

4. (-) Masterpiece - Chen Linong

5. (12) Birds And Cicadas - Renran

6. (6) Like A Star - Rainie Yang

7. (7) Bye, Go Well - Joey Chua

8. (-) That Kind Of Person - Marz23

9. (17) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

10. (16) A Song For You - Hebe Tien

• For the week ending Sept 13