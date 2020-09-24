Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Dynamite - BTS
2. (2) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez
3. (3) How You Like That - Blackpink
4. (-) The Most Romantic Song On Earth - Alien Huang
5. (-) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
6. (4) Heather - Conan Grey
7. (7) Birds And Cicadas - Renran
8. (5) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
9. (6) Not Shy - Itzy
10. (8) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
• For the week of Sept 23 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Dynamite - BTS
2. (2) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez
3. (3) Heather - Conan Gray
4. (5) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
5. (6) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae
6. (4) How You Like That - Blackpink
7. (9) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
8. (8) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
9. (-) Mad At Disney - Salem Ilese
10. (-) Birds And Cicadas - Renran
• For the week ending Sept 17
BILLBOARD
1. (1) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. (2) Dynamite - BTS
3. (3) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. (4) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
5. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
6. (6) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
7. (7) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
8. (9) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
9. (11) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
10. (8) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
• For the week of Sept 26
HIT FM
1. (2) Who Am I To You - Zhou Shen
2. (1) Together With You - TFBoys
3. (4) Thanks For The Love - Nickthereal
4. (-) Masterpiece - Chen Linong
5. (12) Birds And Cicadas - Renran
6. (6) Like A Star - Rainie Yang
7. (7) Bye, Go Well - Joey Chua
8. (-) That Kind Of Person - Marz23
9. (17) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
10. (16) A Song For You - Hebe Tien
• For the week ending Sept 13