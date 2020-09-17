Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Dynamite - BTS
2. (2) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez
3. (3) How You Like That - Blackpink
4. (4) Heather - Conan Grey
5. (6) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
6. (4) Not Shy - Itzy
7. (8) Birds And Cicadas - Renran
8. (7) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
9. (-) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae
10. (9) Dance Monkey - Tones And I
• For the week of Sept 16 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Dynamite - BTS
2. (2) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez
3. (4) Heather - Conan Gray
4. (3) How You Like That - Blackpink
5. (6) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
6. (8) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae
7. (5) Not Shy - Itzy
8. (7) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
9. (-) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
10. (9) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
• For the week ending Sept 9
BILLBOARD
1. (2) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. (1) Dynamite - BTS
3. (3) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. (4) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
5. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
6. (8) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
7. (6) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
8. (7) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
9. (9) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
10. (24) Popstar - DJ Khaled Featuring Drake
• For the week of Sept 19
HIT FM
1. (1) Together With You - TFBoys
2. (4) Who Am I To You - Zhou Shen
3. (7) Bo Fu - E.SO
4. (3) Thanks For The Love - Nickthereal
5. (6) Entertainment Generation - Silence Wang
6. (2) Like A Star - Rainie Yang
7. (8) Bye, Go Well - Joey Chua
8. (9) The Sofa Has A Sofa Radio - Oaeen
9. (11) Pain - Nat Wu
10. (5) Second Option - Will Pan
• For the week ending Sept 6