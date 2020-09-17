Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Dynamite - BTS

2. (2) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez

3. (3) How You Like That - Blackpink

4. (4) Heather - Conan Grey

5. (6) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

6. (4) Not Shy - Itzy

7. (8) Birds And Cicadas - Renran

8. (7) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

9. (-) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae

10. (9) Dance Monkey - Tones And I

• For the week of Sept 16 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Dynamite - BTS

2. (2) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez

3. (4) Heather - Conan Gray

4. (3) How You Like That - Blackpink

5. (6) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

6. (8) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae

7. (5) Not Shy - Itzy

8. (7) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

9. (-) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

10. (9) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

• For the week ending Sept 9

BILLBOARD

1. (2) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

2. (1) Dynamite - BTS

3. (3) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk

4. (4) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

5. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

6. (8) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

7. (6) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

8. (7) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne

9. (9) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

10. (24) Popstar - DJ Khaled Featuring Drake

• For the week of Sept 19

HIT FM

1. (1) Together With You - TFBoys

2. (4) Who Am I To You - Zhou Shen

3. (7) Bo Fu - E.SO

4. (3) Thanks For The Love - Nickthereal

5. (6) Entertainment Generation - Silence Wang

6. (2) Like A Star - Rainie Yang

7. (8) Bye, Go Well - Joey Chua

8. (9) The Sofa Has A Sofa Radio - Oaeen

9. (11) Pain - Nat Wu

10. (5) Second Option - Will Pan

• For the week ending Sept 6