Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Dynamite - BTS
2. (1) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez
3. (3) How You Like That - Blackpink
4. (5) Heather - Conan Grey
5. (6) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
6. (4) Not Shy - Itzy
7. (7) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
8. (-) Birds And Cicadas - Renran
9. (8) Dance Monkey - Tones And I
10. (10) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
- For the week of Sept 9 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Dynamite - BTS
2. (-) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez
3. (3) How You Like That - Blackpink
4. (4) Heather - Conan Gray
5. (2) Not Shy - Itzy
6. (5) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
7. (6) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
8. (8) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae
9. (7) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
10. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
- For the week ending Sept 3
HIT FM
1. (1) Together With You - TFBoys
2. (5) Like A Star - Rainie Yang
3. (12) Thanks For The Love - Nickthereal
4. (-) Who Am I To You - Zhou Shen
5. (2) Second Option - Will Pan
6. (-) Entertainment Generation - Silence Wang
7. (11) Bo Fu - E.SO
8. (-) Bye, Go Well - Joey Chua
9. (4) The Sofa Has A Sofa Radio - Oaeen
10. (10) You Should Know About It - Hebe Tien
- For the week ending Aug 30