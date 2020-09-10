Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Dynamite - BTS

2. (1) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez

3. (3) How You Like That - Blackpink

4. (5) Heather - Conan Grey

5. (6) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

6. (4) Not Shy - Itzy

7. (7) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

8. (-) Birds And Cicadas - Renran

9. (8) Dance Monkey - Tones And I

10. (10) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

For the week of Sept 9 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Dynamite - BTS

2. (-) Ice Cream - Blackpink and Selena Gomez

3. (3) How You Like That - Blackpink

4. (4) Heather - Conan Gray

5. (2) Not Shy - Itzy

6. (5) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

7. (6) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

8. (8) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae

9. (7) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

10. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

For the week ending Sept 3

HIT FM

1. (1) Together With You - TFBoys

2. (5) Like A Star - Rainie Yang

3. (12) Thanks For The Love - Nickthereal

4. (-) Who Am I To You - Zhou Shen

5. (2) Second Option - Will Pan

6. (-) Entertainment Generation - Silence Wang

7. (11) Bo Fu - E.SO

8. (-) Bye, Go Well - Joey Chua

9. (4) The Sofa Has A Sofa Radio - Oaeen

10. (10) You Should Know About It - Hebe Tien