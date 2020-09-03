Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Ice Cream -Blackpink and Selena Gomez

2. (1) Dynamite - BTS

3. (3) How You Like That - Blackpink

4. (2) Not Shy - Itzy

5. (4) Heather - Conan Grey

6. (8) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

7. (7) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

8. (6) Dance Monkey - Tones And I

9. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

10. (10) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

For the week of Sept 2 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (-) Dynamite - BTS

2. (-) Not Shy - Itzy

3. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink

4. (2) Heather - Conan Grey

5. (8) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

6. (4) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

7. (3) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

8. (-) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae

9. (5) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

10. (7) Maria - Hwa Sa

For the week ending Aug 27

BILLBOARD

1. (-) Dynamite - BTS

2. (1) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

3. (2) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk

4. (3) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

5. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

6. (5) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne

7. (7) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

8. (8) Roses - Saint Jhn

9. (9) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

10. (12) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

For the week of Sept 5

HIT FM

1. (11) Together With You - TFBoys

2. (2) Second Option - Will Pan

3. (12) Best Joke - Koala Liu

4. (7) The Sofa Has A Sofa Radio - Oaeen

5. (-) Like A Star - Rainie Yang

6. (6) Living My Way Loving You - Yisa Yu

7. (-) Eternity And A Day - Tarcy Su

8. (1) Come Jam With Harlem - Harlem Yu and Jam Hsiao

9. (14) Can I Chase Dao You - Danny Koo, Phei Yong, Chang Le, Michiyo Ho, Hanxiiaoaii and Julene Khor

10. (10) You Should Know About It - Hebe Tien