Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) Ice Cream -Blackpink and Selena Gomez
2. (1) Dynamite - BTS
3. (3) How You Like That - Blackpink
4. (2) Not Shy - Itzy
5. (4) Heather - Conan Grey
6. (8) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
7. (7) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
8. (6) Dance Monkey - Tones And I
9. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
10. (10) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
- For the week of Sept 2 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (-) Dynamite - BTS
2. (-) Not Shy - Itzy
3. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink
4. (2) Heather - Conan Grey
5. (8) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
6. (4) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
7. (3) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
8. (-) You Broke Me First - Tate McRae
9. (5) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
10. (7) Maria - Hwa Sa
- For the week ending Aug 27
BILLBOARD
1. (-) Dynamite - BTS
2. (1) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
3. (2) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. (3) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
5. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
6. (5) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
7. (7) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
8. (8) Roses - Saint Jhn
9. (9) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
10. (12) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
- For the week of Sept 5
HIT FM
1. (11) Together With You - TFBoys
2. (2) Second Option - Will Pan
3. (12) Best Joke - Koala Liu
4. (7) The Sofa Has A Sofa Radio - Oaeen
5. (-) Like A Star - Rainie Yang
6. (6) Living My Way Loving You - Yisa Yu
7. (-) Eternity And A Day - Tarcy Su
8. (1) Come Jam With Harlem - Harlem Yu and Jam Hsiao
9. (14) Can I Chase Dao You - Danny Koo, Phei Yong, Chang Le, Michiyo Ho, Hanxiiaoaii and Julene Khor
10. (10) You Should Know About It - Hebe Tien
- For the week ending Aug 23