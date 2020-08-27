Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Dynamite - BTS

2. (4) Not Shy - Itzy

3. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink

4. (6) Heather - Conan Grey

5. (2) Cardigan - Taylor Swift

6. (7) Dance Monkey - Tones And I

7. (3) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

8. (-) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

9. (5) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey

10. (8) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

• For the week of Aug 26 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink

2. (9) Heather - Conan Grey

3. (2) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

4. (6) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

5. (3) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

6. (4) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey

7. (5) Maria - Hwa Sa

8. (-) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

9. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

10. (10) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

• For the week ending Aug 20

BILLBOARD

1. (1) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

2. (-) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk

3. (2) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

4. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

5. (4) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne

6. (-) 7 Summers - Morgan Wallen

7. (5) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

8. (6) Roses - Saint Jhn

9. (7) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

10. (11) I Hope - Gabby Barrett

• For the week of Aug 29

HIT FM

1. (3) Come Jam With Harlem - Harlem Yu and Jam Hsiao

2. (7) Second Option - Will Pan

3. (8) The Red River - The Life Journey and Wu Ching-feng

4. (4) Wait - E.SO

5. (2) Mono Logue - Silence Wang

6. (5) Living My Way Loving You - Yisa Yu

7. (-) The Sofa Has A Sofa Radio - Oaeen

8. (10) Boom - Lay Zhang

9. (-) Our Fingers Have All Fallen Ill - Zuo En

10. (-) You Should Know About It - Hebe Tien

• For the week ending Aug 16