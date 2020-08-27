Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) Dynamite - BTS
2. (4) Not Shy - Itzy
3. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink
4. (6) Heather - Conan Grey
5. (2) Cardigan - Taylor Swift
6. (7) Dance Monkey - Tones And I
7. (3) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
8. (-) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
9. (5) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey
10. (8) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
• For the week of Aug 26 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink
2. (9) Heather - Conan Grey
3. (2) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
4. (6) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
5. (3) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
6. (4) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey
7. (5) Maria - Hwa Sa
8. (-) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
9. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
10. (10) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
• For the week ending Aug 20
BILLBOARD
1. (1) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. (-) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
3. (2) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
4. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
5. (4) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
6. (-) 7 Summers - Morgan Wallen
7. (5) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
8. (6) Roses - Saint Jhn
9. (7) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
10. (11) I Hope - Gabby Barrett
• For the week of Aug 29
HIT FM
1. (3) Come Jam With Harlem - Harlem Yu and Jam Hsiao
2. (7) Second Option - Will Pan
3. (8) The Red River - The Life Journey and Wu Ching-feng
4. (4) Wait - E.SO
5. (2) Mono Logue - Silence Wang
6. (5) Living My Way Loving You - Yisa Yu
7. (-) The Sofa Has A Sofa Radio - Oaeen
8. (10) Boom - Lay Zhang
9. (-) Our Fingers Have All Fallen Ill - Zuo En
10. (-) You Should Know About It - Hebe Tien
• For the week ending Aug 16