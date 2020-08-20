Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink

2. (2) Cardigan - Taylor Swift

3. (3) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

4. (-) Not Shy - Itzy

5. (10) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey

6. (-) Heather - Conan Grey

7. (5) Dance Monkey - Tones And I

8. (-) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

9. (4) Exile - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

10. (9) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

For the week of Aug 19 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink

2. (2) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

3. (5) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

4. (8) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey

5. (7) Maria - Hwa Sa

6. (10) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

7. (3) Cardigan - Taylor Swift

8. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

9. (-) Heather - Conan Grey

10. (-) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

For the week ending Aug 13

BILLBOARD

1. (-) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

2. (2) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

3. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

4. (3) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne

5. (1) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

6. (5) Roses - Saint Jhn

7. (7) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

8. (-) Smile - Juice WRLD & The Weeknd

9. (9) Go Crazy - Chris Brown and Young Thug

10. (11) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

For the week of Aug 22

HIT FM

1. (-) Roche Limit - Kenji Wu

2. (4) Mono Logue - Silence Wang

3. (2) Come Jam With Harlem - Harlem Yu and Jam Hsiao

4. (1) Wait - E.SO

5. (3) Living My Way Loving You - Yisa Yu

6. (-) Golden Girl - Juicy Zuo

7. (-) Second Option - Will Pan

8. (7) The Red River - The Life Journey and Wu Ching-feng

9. (8) One, After Another - Hebe Tien

10. (6) Boom - Lay Zhang