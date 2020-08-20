Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink
2. (2) Cardigan - Taylor Swift
3. (3) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
4. (-) Not Shy - Itzy
5. (10) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey
6. (-) Heather - Conan Grey
7. (5) Dance Monkey - Tones And I
8. (-) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
9. (4) Exile - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
10. (9) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
- For the week of Aug 19 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink
2. (2) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
3. (5) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
4. (8) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey
5. (7) Maria - Hwa Sa
6. (10) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
7. (3) Cardigan - Taylor Swift
8. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
9. (-) Heather - Conan Grey
10. (-) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
- For the week ending Aug 13
BILLBOARD
1. (-) WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. (2) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
3. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
4. (3) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
5. (1) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
6. (5) Roses - Saint Jhn
7. (7) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
8. (-) Smile - Juice WRLD & The Weeknd
9. (9) Go Crazy - Chris Brown and Young Thug
10. (11) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
- For the week of Aug 22
HIT FM
1. (-) Roche Limit - Kenji Wu
2. (4) Mono Logue - Silence Wang
3. (2) Come Jam With Harlem - Harlem Yu and Jam Hsiao
4. (1) Wait - E.SO
5. (3) Living My Way Loving You - Yisa Yu
6. (-) Golden Girl - Juicy Zuo
7. (-) Second Option - Will Pan
8. (7) The Red River - The Life Journey and Wu Ching-feng
9. (8) One, After Another - Hebe Tien
10. (6) Boom - Lay Zhang
- For the week ending Aug 9