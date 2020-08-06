Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (4) How You Like That - Blackpink
2. (1) Cardigan - Taylor Swift
3. (3) Exile - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
4. (2) The 1 - Taylor Swift
5. (-) My Future - Billie Eilish
6. (-) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
7. (5) The Last Great American Dynasty - Taylor Swift
8. (6) My Tears Ricochet - Taylor Swift
9. (8) August - Taylor Swift
10. (-) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
• For the week of Aug 5 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink
2. (-) Cardigan - Taylor Swift
3. (-) Exile - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
4. (2) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
5. (-) The 1 - Taylor Swift
6. (-) What You Waiting For - Somi
7. (3) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
8. (-) My Tears Ricochet - Taylor Swift
9. (5) Maria - Hwa Sa
10. (4) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey
• For the week ending July 30
BILLBOARD
1. (-) Cardigan - Taylor Swift
2. (1) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
3. (2) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
4. (- ) The 1 - Taylor Swift
5. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
6. (-) Exile - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
7. (7) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
8. (5) Roses - Saint Jhn
9. (6) Savage - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
10. (12) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
• For the week of Aug 8
HIT FM
1. (1) Boom - Lay Zhang
2. (16) Wait - E.SO
3. (5) To Be Loved - Will Pan
4. (6) The Promised Neverland - Don Chu
5. (2) One, After Another - Hebe Tien
6. (4) I Wanna Say - Curley Gao
7. (3) Mojito - Jay Chou
8. (-) The Red River - The Life Journey and Wu Ching-feng
9. (-) Living My Way Loving You - Yisa Yu
10. (18) Pursuing Love - Marcus Lee
• For the week ending July 26