Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (4) How You Like That - Blackpink

2. (1) Cardigan - Taylor Swift

3. (3) Exile - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

4. (2) The 1 - Taylor Swift

5. (-) My Future - Billie Eilish

6. (-) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

7. (5) The Last Great American Dynasty - Taylor Swift

8. (6) My Tears Ricochet - Taylor Swift

9. (8) August - Taylor Swift

10. (-) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

• For the week of Aug 5 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink

2. (-) Cardigan - Taylor Swift

3. (-) Exile - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

4. (2) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

5. (-) The 1 - Taylor Swift

6. (-) What You Waiting For - Somi

7. (3) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

8. (-) My Tears Ricochet - Taylor Swift

9. (5) Maria - Hwa Sa

10. (4) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey

• For the week ending July 30

BILLBOARD

1. (-) Cardigan - Taylor Swift

2. (1) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

3. (2) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne

4. (- ) The 1 - Taylor Swift

5. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

6. (-) Exile - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

7. (7) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

8. (5) Roses - Saint Jhn

9. (6) Savage - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

10. (12) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

• For the week of Aug 8

HIT FM

1. (1) Boom - Lay Zhang

2. (16) Wait - E.SO

3. (5) To Be Loved - Will Pan

4. (6) The Promised Neverland - Don Chu

5. (2) One, After Another - Hebe Tien

6. (4) I Wanna Say - Curley Gao

7. (3) Mojito - Jay Chou

8. (-) The Red River - The Life Journey and Wu Ching-feng

9. (-) Living My Way Loving You - Yisa Yu

10. (18) Pursuing Love - Marcus Lee

• For the week ending July 26