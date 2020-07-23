Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink

2. (2) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

3. (4) Dance Monkey - Tones And I

4. (8) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

5. (3) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey

6. (7) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

7. (-) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

8. (6) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

9. (-) Maria - Hwa Sa

10. (-) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

For the week of July 22 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink

2. (2) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

3. (3) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

4. (4) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey

5. (-) Monster - Red Velvet - Irene & Seulgi

6. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

7. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

8. (8) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

9. (9) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

10. (7) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

For the week ending July 16

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

2. (-) Come & Go - Juice WRLD x Marshmello

3. (3) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne

4. (2) Blinding Lights -The Weeknd

5. (-) Wishing Well - Juice WRLD

6. (4) Savage - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

7. (-) Conversations - Juice WRLD

8. (5) Roses - Saint Jhn

9. (-) Life's A Mess - Juice WRLD X Halsey

10. (-) Hate The Other Side - Juice WRLD and Marshmello featuring Polo G and The Kid Laroi

For the week of July 25

HIT FM

1. (2) Anything Goes - Hebe Tien

2. (1) Mojito - Jay Chou

3. (9) I Wanna Say - Curley Gao

4. (3) Know Nothing - Chen Linong and Lala Hsu

5. (5) Exchange Blows - Priscilla Abby

6. (8) When The Cloudless Day Comes - E.SO

7. (-) Boom - Lay Zhang

8. (-) The Promised Neverland - Don Chu

9. (-) The Loneliness Of The Dreamer - Ruth Kueo

10. (4) Be With Me - Li Ronghao