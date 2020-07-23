Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink
2. (2) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
3. (4) Dance Monkey - Tones And I
4. (8) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
5. (3) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey
6. (7) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
7. (-) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
8. (6) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
9. (-) Maria - Hwa Sa
10. (-) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
- For the week of July 22 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink
2. (2) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
3. (3) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
4. (4) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey
5. (-) Monster - Red Velvet - Irene & Seulgi
6. (6) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
7. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
8. (8) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
9. (9) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
10. (7) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
- For the week ending July 16
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. (-) Come & Go - Juice WRLD x Marshmello
3. (3) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
4. (2) Blinding Lights -The Weeknd
5. (-) Wishing Well - Juice WRLD
6. (4) Savage - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
7. (-) Conversations - Juice WRLD
8. (5) Roses - Saint Jhn
9. (-) Life's A Mess - Juice WRLD X Halsey
10. (-) Hate The Other Side - Juice WRLD and Marshmello featuring Polo G and The Kid Laroi
- For the week of July 25
HIT FM
1. (2) Anything Goes - Hebe Tien
2. (1) Mojito - Jay Chou
3. (9) I Wanna Say - Curley Gao
4. (3) Know Nothing - Chen Linong and Lala Hsu
5. (5) Exchange Blows - Priscilla Abby
6. (8) When The Cloudless Day Comes - E.SO
7. (-) Boom - Lay Zhang
8. (-) The Promised Neverland - Don Chu
9. (-) The Loneliness Of The Dreamer - Ruth Kueo
10. (4) Be With Me - Li Ronghao
- For the week ending July 12