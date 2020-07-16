Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink

2. (2) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

3. (4) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey

4. (3) Dance Monkey - Tones And I

5. (-) Monster - Red Velvet - Irene & Seulgi

6. (5) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

7. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

8. (-) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

9. (-) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

10. (6) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

• For the week of July 15 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink

2. (2) Savage Love - Jawsh 685

3. (3) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

4. (5) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey

5. (6) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

6. (7) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

7. (9) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

8. (-) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

9. (-) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

10. (10) Eight - IU featuring Suga

• For the week ending July 9

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

2. (3) Blinding Lights -The Weeknd

3. (2) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne

4. (4) Savage - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

5. (5) Roses - Saint Jhn

6. (-) For The Night - Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby

7. (8) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

8. (9) Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey

9. (6) Say So - Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj

10. (7) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

• For the week of July 18

HIT FM

1. (2) Mojito - Jay Chou

2. (1) Anything Goes - Hebe Tien

3. (4) Know Nothing - Chen Linong and Lala Hsu

4. (3) Be With Me - Li Ronghao

5. (7) Exchange Blows - Priscilla Abby

6. (11) By Your Side -Sunnee Yang

7. (16) Summer Party - Neko Highway

8. (8) When The Cloudless Day Comes - E.SO

9. (-) I Wanna Say - Curley Gao

10. (5) Dance Monkey - Jam Hsiao

• For the week ending July 5