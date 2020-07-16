Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink
2. (2) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
3. (4) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey
4. (3) Dance Monkey - Tones And I
5. (-) Monster - Red Velvet - Irene & Seulgi
6. (5) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
7. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
8. (-) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo
9. (-) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
10. (6) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
• For the week of July 15 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink
2. (2) Savage Love - Jawsh 685
3. (3) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
4. (5) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey
5. (6) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
6. (7) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
7. (9) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
8. (-) Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
9. (-) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
10. (10) Eight - IU featuring Suga
• For the week ending July 9
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. (3) Blinding Lights -The Weeknd
3. (2) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
4. (4) Savage - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
5. (5) Roses - Saint Jhn
6. (-) For The Night - Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
7. (8) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
8. (9) Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey
9. (6) Say So - Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj
10. (7) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
• For the week of July 18
HIT FM
1. (2) Mojito - Jay Chou
2. (1) Anything Goes - Hebe Tien
3. (4) Know Nothing - Chen Linong and Lala Hsu
4. (3) Be With Me - Li Ronghao
5. (7) Exchange Blows - Priscilla Abby
6. (11) By Your Side -Sunnee Yang
7. (16) Summer Party - Neko Highway
8. (8) When The Cloudless Day Comes - E.SO
9. (-) I Wanna Say - Curley Gao
10. (5) Dance Monkey - Jam Hsiao
• For the week ending July 5