Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink

2. (6) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

3. (3) Dance Monkey - Tones And I

4. (-) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey

5. (5) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

6. (9) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

7. (7) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

8. (2) More & More - Twice

9. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

10. (10) Memories - Maroon 5

• For the week of July 8 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (-) How You Like That - Blackpink

2. (2) Savage Love - Jawsh 685

3. (1) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

4. (-) Sour Candy - Lady Gaga and Blackpink

5. (8) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey

6. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

7. (5) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

8. (3) More & More - Twice

9. (6) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

10. (9) Eight - IU featuring Suga

• For the week ending July 2

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

2. (8) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow

3. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

4. (2) Savage - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

5. (4) Roses - Saint Jhn

6. (6) Say So - Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj

7. (5) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

8. (16) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

9. (9) Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey

10. (18) We Paid - Lil Baby and 42 Dugg

• For the week of July 11

HIT FM

1. (4) Anything Goes - Hebe Tien

2. (1) Mojito - Jay Chou

3. (5) Be With Me - Li Ronghao

4. (3) Know Nothing - Chen Linong and Lala Hsu

5. (10) Dance Monkey - Jam Hsiao

6. (19) Don't Want To Sleep - Zhou Shen

7. (7) Exchange Blows - Priscilla Abby

8. (8) When The Cloudless Day Comes - E.SO

9. (6) Beat Holic - Xin Liu

10. (2) Hello - Jam Hsiao and JJ Lin

• For the week ending June 28