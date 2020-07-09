Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) How You Like That - Blackpink
2. (6) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
3. (3) Dance Monkey - Tones And I
4. (-) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey
5. (5) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
6. (9) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
7. (7) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
8. (2) More & More - Twice
9. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
10. (10) Memories - Maroon 5
• For the week of July 8 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (-) How You Like That - Blackpink
2. (2) Savage Love - Jawsh 685
3. (1) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
4. (-) Sour Candy - Lady Gaga and Blackpink
5. (8) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey
6. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
7. (5) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
8. (3) More & More - Twice
9. (6) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
10. (9) Eight - IU featuring Suga
• For the week ending July 2
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. (8) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow
3. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
4. (2) Savage - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
5. (4) Roses - Saint Jhn
6. (6) Say So - Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj
7. (5) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
8. (16) Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
9. (9) Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey
10. (18) We Paid - Lil Baby and 42 Dugg
• For the week of July 11
HIT FM
1. (4) Anything Goes - Hebe Tien
2. (1) Mojito - Jay Chou
3. (5) Be With Me - Li Ronghao
4. (3) Know Nothing - Chen Linong and Lala Hsu
5. (10) Dance Monkey - Jam Hsiao
6. (19) Don't Want To Sleep - Zhou Shen
7. (7) Exchange Blows - Priscilla Abby
8. (8) When The Cloudless Day Comes - E.SO
9. (6) Beat Holic - Xin Liu
10. (2) Hello - Jam Hsiao and JJ Lin
• For the week ending June 28