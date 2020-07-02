Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) How You Like That - Blackpink

2. (4) More & More - Twice

3. (2) Dance Monkey - Tones And I

4. (10) Sour Candy - Lady Gaga and Blackpink

5. (1) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

6. (3) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

7. (6) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

8. (9) Eight - IU featuring Suga

9. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

10. (7) Memories - Maroon 5

• For the week of July 1 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (2) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

2. (-) Savage Love - Jawsh 685

3. (1) More & More - Twice

4. (8) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

5. (7) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

6. (10) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

7. (5) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

8. (9) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey

9. (4) Eight - IU featuring Suga

10. (-) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

• For the week ending June 25

BILLBOARD

1. (2) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

2. (4) Savage - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

3. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

4. (8) Roses - Saint Jhn

5. (7) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

6. (6) Say So - Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj

7. (3) The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby

8. (18) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow

9. (11) Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey

10. (13) Circles - Post Malone

• For the week of July 4

HIT FM

1. (1) Mojito - Jay Chou

2. (2) Hello - Jam Hsiao and JJ Lin

3. (17) Know Nothing - Chen Linong and Lala Hsu

4. (3) Anything Goes - Hebe Tien

5. (10) Be With Me - Li Ronghao

6. (5) Beat Holic - Xin Liu

7. (-) Exchange Blows - Priscilla Abby

8. (-) When The Cloudless Day Comes - E.SO

9. (6) Don't Tell - William Wei

10. (-) Dance Monkey - Jam Hsiao

• For the week ending June 21