Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) How You Like That - Blackpink
2. (4) More & More - Twice
3. (2) Dance Monkey - Tones And I
4. (10) Sour Candy - Lady Gaga and Blackpink
5. (1) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
6. (3) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
7. (6) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
8. (9) Eight - IU featuring Suga
9. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
10. (7) Memories - Maroon 5
• For the week of July 1 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (2) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
2. (-) Savage Love - Jawsh 685
3. (1) More & More - Twice
4. (8) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
5. (7) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
6. (10) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
7. (5) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
8. (9) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey
9. (4) Eight - IU featuring Suga
10. (-) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
• For the week ending June 25
BILLBOARD
1. (2) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. (4) Savage - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
3. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
4. (8) Roses - Saint Jhn
5. (7) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
6. (6) Say So - Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj
7. (3) The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby
8. (18) Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow
9. (11) Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey
10. (13) Circles - Post Malone
• For the week of July 4
HIT FM
1. (1) Mojito - Jay Chou
2. (2) Hello - Jam Hsiao and JJ Lin
3. (17) Know Nothing - Chen Linong and Lala Hsu
4. (3) Anything Goes - Hebe Tien
5. (10) Be With Me - Li Ronghao
6. (5) Beat Holic - Xin Liu
7. (-) Exchange Blows - Priscilla Abby
8. (-) When The Cloudless Day Comes - E.SO
9. (6) Don't Tell - William Wei
10. (-) Dance Monkey - Jam Hsiao
• For the week ending June 21