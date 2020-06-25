Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
2. (4) Dance Monkey - Tones And I
3. (3) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
4. (2) More & More - Twice
5. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
6. (5) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
7. (-) Memories - Maroon 5
8. (9) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
9. (-) Eight - IU featuring Suga
10. (8) Sour Candy - Lady Gaga and Blackpink
• For the week of June 24 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) More & More - Twice
2. (3) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
3. (2) Sour Candy - Lady Gaga and Blackpink
4. (4) Eight - IU featuring Suga
5. (5) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
6. (-) Mojito - Jay Chou
7. (7) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
8. (9) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
9. (6) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey
10. (8) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
• For the week ending June 18
BILLBOARD
1. (-) Trollz - 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj
2. (1) Rockstar - DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
3. (-) The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby
4. (2) Savage - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
5. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
6. (4) Say So - Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj
7. (5) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
8. (7) Roses - Saint Jhn
9. (10) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
10. (9) The Box - Roddy Ricch
• For the week of June 27
HIT FM
1. (-) Mojito - Jay Chou
2. (1) Hello - Jam Hsiao and JJ Lin
3. (-) Anything Goes - Hebe Tien
4. (2) Jade - Lay Zhang
5. (5) Beat Holic - Xin Liu
6. (3) Don't Tell - WeiBird
7. (16) Up To Me - Victoria Song
8. (4) This Is How I Feel You - Chen Linong
9. (9) Parallel - Goose and Ohmymeiting
10. (11) Be With Me - Li Ronghao
• For the week ending June 14