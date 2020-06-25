Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

2. (4) Dance Monkey - Tones And I

3. (3) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

4. (2) More & More - Twice

5. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

6. (5) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

7. (-) Memories - Maroon 5

8. (9) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

9. (-) Eight - IU featuring Suga

10. (8) Sour Candy - Lady Gaga and Blackpink

• For the week of June 24 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) More & More - Twice

2. (3) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

3. (2) Sour Candy - Lady Gaga and Blackpink

4. (4) Eight - IU featuring Suga

5. (5) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

6. (-) Mojito - Jay Chou

7. (7) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

8. (9) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

9. (6) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey

10. (8) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

• For the week ending June 18

BILLBOARD

1. (-) Trollz - 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj

2. (1) Rockstar - DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

3. (-) The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby

4. (2) Savage - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

5. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

6. (4) Say So - Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj

7. (5) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

8. (7) Roses - Saint Jhn

9. (10) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

10. (9) The Box - Roddy Ricch

• For the week of June 27

HIT FM

1. (-) Mojito - Jay Chou

2. (1) Hello - Jam Hsiao and JJ Lin

3. (-) Anything Goes - Hebe Tien

4. (2) Jade - Lay Zhang

5. (5) Beat Holic - Xin Liu

6. (3) Don't Tell - WeiBird

7. (16) Up To Me - Victoria Song

8. (4) This Is How I Feel You - Chen Linong

9. (9) Parallel - Goose and Ohmymeiting

10. (11) Be With Me - Li Ronghao

• For the week ending June 14