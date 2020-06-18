Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

2. (1) More & More - Twice

3. (4) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

4. (6) Dance Monkey - Tones And I

5. (5) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

6. (-) Mojito -Jay Chou

7. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

8. (3) Sour Candy - Lady Gaga and Blackpink

9. (9) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

10. (10) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey

For the week of June 17 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (5) More & More - Twice

2. (1) Sour Candy - Lady Gaga and Blackpink

3. (3) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

4. (4) Eight - IU featuring Suga

5. (2) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

6. (6) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey

7. (10) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

8. (7) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

9. (9) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

10. (8) Play Date - Melanie Martinez

For the week ending June 11

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Rockstar - Baby featuring Roddy Ricch

2. (2) Savage - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

3. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

4. (4) Say So - Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj

5. (8) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

6. (6) Toosie Slide - Drake

7. (10) Roses - Saint Jhn

8. (7) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

9. (9) The Box - Roddy Ricch

10. (5) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

For the week of June 20

HIT FM

1. (4) Hello - Jam Hsiao and JJ Lin

2. (1) Jade - Lay Zhang

3. (2) Don't Tell - WeiBird

4. (3) This Is How I Feel You - Chen Linong

5. (-) Beat Holic - Xin Liu

6. (10) Bullfight - Hua Chenyu

7. (6) She Ain't Watchin' - E.SO

8. (12) Am I Who I Am - Vicky Chen

9. (8) Parallel - Goose and Ohmymeiting

10. (5) Shh! Let Me Tell You - Rocket Girls 101