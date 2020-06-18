Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
2. (1) More & More - Twice
3. (4) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
4. (6) Dance Monkey - Tones And I
5. (5) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
6. (-) Mojito -Jay Chou
7. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
8. (3) Sour Candy - Lady Gaga and Blackpink
9. (9) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
10. (10) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey
- For the week of June 17 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (5) More & More - Twice
2. (1) Sour Candy - Lady Gaga and Blackpink
3. (3) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
4. (4) Eight - IU featuring Suga
5. (2) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
6. (6) Be Kind - Marshmello and Halsey
7. (10) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
8. (7) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
9. (9) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
10. (8) Play Date - Melanie Martinez
- For the week ending June 11
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Rockstar - Baby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. (2) Savage - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
3. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
4. (4) Say So - Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj
5. (8) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
6. (6) Toosie Slide - Drake
7. (10) Roses - Saint Jhn
8. (7) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
9. (9) The Box - Roddy Ricch
10. (5) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
- For the week of June 20
HIT FM
1. (4) Hello - Jam Hsiao and JJ Lin
2. (1) Jade - Lay Zhang
3. (2) Don't Tell - WeiBird
4. (3) This Is How I Feel You - Chen Linong
5. (-) Beat Holic - Xin Liu
6. (10) Bullfight - Hua Chenyu
7. (6) She Ain't Watchin' - E.SO
8. (12) Am I Who I Am - Vicky Chen
9. (8) Parallel - Goose and Ohmymeiting
10. (5) Shh! Let Me Tell You - Rocket Girls 101
- For the week ending June 7