Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) More & More - Twice
2. (-) Sour Candy - Lady Gaga & Blackpink
3. (1) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
4. (2) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
5. (4) Dance Monkey - Tones And I
6. (3) Eight - IU featuring Suga
7. (5) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
8. (6) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
9. (7) Memories - Maroon 5
10. (10) Senorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
• For the week of June 3 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (-) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
2. (2) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
3. (1) Eight - IU featuring Suga
4. (3) Be Kind - Marshmello & Halsey
5. (4) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
6. (5) Play Date - Melanie Martinez
7. (6) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
8. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
9. (7) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
10. (8) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
• For the week ending May 28
BILLBOARD
1. (5) Savage - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
2. (2) Say So - Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj
3. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
4. (8) Rockstar - Baby featuring Roddy Ricch
5. (6) Toosie Slide - Drake
6. (13) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
7. (7) The Box - Roddy Ricch
8. (9) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
9. (11) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
10. (10) Circles - Post Malone
• For the week of May 30
HIT FM
1. (2) This Is How I Feel You - Chen Linong
2. (1) Don't Tell - William Wei
3. (-) Jade - Lay Zhang
4. (3) Young One - Meng Ran
5. (4) Thinking Of You - Michael Wong
6. (15) She Ain't Watchin' - E.SO
7. (8) Shape - Bii
8. (10) Tinder - Spark featuring Lydia (F.I.R)
9. (-) Minimanimo - Feng Timo featuring Haee/ Prod. Advanced
10. (6) Sea You Soon - Fish Leong & Eve Ai
• For the week ending May 24