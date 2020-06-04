Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) More & More - Twice

2. (-) Sour Candy - Lady Gaga & Blackpink

3. (1) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

4. (2) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

5. (4) Dance Monkey - Tones And I

6. (3) Eight - IU featuring Suga

7. (5) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

8. (6) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

9. (7) Memories - Maroon 5

10. (10) Senorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

• For the week of June 3 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (-) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

2. (2) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

3. (1) Eight - IU featuring Suga

4. (3) Be Kind - Marshmello & Halsey

5. (4) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

6. (5) Play Date - Melanie Martinez

7. (6) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

8. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

9. (7) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

10. (8) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

• For the week ending May 28

BILLBOARD

1. (5) Savage - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

2. (2) Say So - Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj

3. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

4. (8) Rockstar - Baby featuring Roddy Ricch

5. (6) Toosie Slide - Drake

6. (13) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

7. (7) The Box - Roddy Ricch

8. (9) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

9. (11) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

10. (10) Circles - Post Malone

• For the week of May 30

HIT FM

1. (2) This Is How I Feel You - Chen Linong

2. (1) Don't Tell - William Wei

3. (-) Jade - Lay Zhang

4. (3) Young One - Meng Ran

5. (4) Thinking Of You - Michael Wong

6. (15) She Ain't Watchin' - E.SO

7. (8) Shape - Bii

8. (10) Tinder - Spark featuring Lydia (F.I.R)

9. (-) Minimanimo - Feng Timo featuring Haee/ Prod. Advanced

10. (6) Sea You Soon - Fish Leong & Eve Ai

• For the week ending May 24