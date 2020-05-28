Music Charts

Published
47 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

2. (1) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

3. (2) Eight - IU featuring Suga

4. (5) Dance Monkey - Tones And I

5. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

6. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

7. (8) Memories - Maroon 5

8. (6) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

9. (-) Daechwita - Agust D

10. (10) Senorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

  • For the week of May 27 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Eight - IU featuring Suga

2. (2) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

3. (3) Be Kind - Marshmello & Halsey

4. (4) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

5. (6) Play Date - Melanie Martinez

6. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

7. (7) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

8. (8) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

9. (10) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

10. (-) Supalonely - Benee

  • For the week ending May 21

HIT FM

1. (1) Don't Tell - WeiBird

2. (-) This Is How I Feel You - Chen Linong

3. (6) Young One - Meng Ran

4. (5) Thinking Of You - Michael Wong

5. (3) Light Spot - Xiao Zhan

6. (14) Sea You Soon - Fish Leong & Eve Ai

7. (7) Show A Little More Care - Nicole Lai & Boon Hui Lu

8. (9) Shape - Bii

9. (2) Me And You - Eric Chou

10. (-) Tinder - Spark featuring Lydia (F.I.R)

  • For the week ending May 17
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 28, 2020, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content