Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
2. (1) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
3. (2) Eight - IU featuring Suga
4. (5) Dance Monkey - Tones And I
5. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
6. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
7. (8) Memories - Maroon 5
8. (6) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
9. (-) Daechwita - Agust D
10. (10) Senorita - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
- For the week of May 27 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Eight - IU featuring Suga
2. (2) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
3. (3) Be Kind - Marshmello & Halsey
4. (4) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
5. (6) Play Date - Melanie Martinez
6. (5) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
7. (7) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
8. (8) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
9. (10) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
10. (-) Supalonely - Benee
- For the week ending May 21
HIT FM
1. (1) Don't Tell - WeiBird
2. (-) This Is How I Feel You - Chen Linong
3. (6) Young One - Meng Ran
4. (5) Thinking Of You - Michael Wong
5. (3) Light Spot - Xiao Zhan
6. (14) Sea You Soon - Fish Leong & Eve Ai
7. (7) Show A Little More Care - Nicole Lai & Boon Hui Lu
8. (9) Shape - Bii
9. (2) Me And You - Eric Chou
10. (-) Tinder - Spark featuring Lydia (F.I.R)
- For the week ending May 17