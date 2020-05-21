Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Eight - IU featuring Suga

3. (5) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

4. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

5. (4) Dance Monkey - Tones And I

6. (6) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

7. (8) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

8. (9) Memories - Maroon 5

9. (-) Supalonely - Benee featuring Gus Dapperton

10. (-) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

• For the week of May 20 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (6) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

2. (1) Say So - Doja Cat

3. (-) Gooba - 6ix9ine

4. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

5. (2) Savage - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

6. (4) Toosie Slide - Drake

7. (5) The Box - Roddy Ricch

8. (9) Rockstar - Baby featuring Roddy Ricch

9. (6) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

10. (8) Circles - Post Malone

• For the week of May 23

HIT FM

1. (5) Don't Tell - William Wei

2. (1) Me And You - Eric Chou

3. (-) Light Spot - Xiao Zhan

4. (-) Planet 508 - Don Chu

5. (-) Thinking Of You - Michael Wong

6. (9) Young One - Meng Ran

7. (6) Show A Little More Care - Nicole Lai and Boon Hui Lu

8. (3) Then I Met Him - Hu 66

9. (15) Shape - Bii

10. (4) Coffee - Lu Han and Kris Wu

• For the week ending May 10

