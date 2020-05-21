Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Eight - IU featuring Suga
3. (5) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
4. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
5. (4) Dance Monkey - Tones And I
6. (6) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
7. (8) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
8. (9) Memories - Maroon 5
9. (-) Supalonely - Benee featuring Gus Dapperton
10. (-) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
• For the week of May 20 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (6) Stuck With U - Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
2. (1) Say So - Doja Cat
3. (-) Gooba - 6ix9ine
4. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
5. (2) Savage - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
6. (4) Toosie Slide - Drake
7. (5) The Box - Roddy Ricch
8. (9) Rockstar - Baby featuring Roddy Ricch
9. (6) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
10. (8) Circles - Post Malone
• For the week of May 23
HIT FM
1. (5) Don't Tell - William Wei
2. (1) Me And You - Eric Chou
3. (-) Light Spot - Xiao Zhan
4. (-) Planet 508 - Don Chu
5. (-) Thinking Of You - Michael Wong
6. (9) Young One - Meng Ran
7. (6) Show A Little More Care - Nicole Lai and Boon Hui Lu
8. (3) Then I Met Him - Hu 66
9. (15) Shape - Bii
10. (4) Coffee - Lu Han and Kris Wu
• For the week ending May 10