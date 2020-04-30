Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
2. (3) Dance Monkey - Tones And I
3. (1) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
4. (5) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
5. (8) Memories - Maroon 5
6. (7) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
7. (6) Say So - Doja Cat
8. (10) Supalonely - Benee featuring Gus Dapperton
9. (4) Toosie Slide - Drake
10. (-) Miss You 3000 - 831
• For the week of April 29 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (2) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
2. (1) Toosie Slide - Drake
3. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd 4. (4) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
5. (5) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
6. (6) Say So - Doja Cat
7. (7) Supalonely - Benee featuring Gus Dapperton
8. (8) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
9. (10) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
10. (9) Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey
• For the week ending April 27
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
2. (2) Toosie Slide - Drake
3. (3) The Box - Roddy Ricch
4. (4) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
5. (5) Say So - Doja Cat
6. (7) Circles - Post Malone
7. (6) Adore You - Harry Styles
8. (9) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
9. (-) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
10. (8) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
• For the week of May 2
HIT FM
1. (1) Coffee - Lu Han and Kris Wu
2. (2) Wait Till Old - Li Ronghao
3. (4) Something Beautiful Is About To Happen - Zhou Shen
4. (7) Timelapse - Corsak
5. (-) Sweet 2020 - DJ Didilong featuring Soft Lipa
6. (-) Show A Little More Care - Nicole Lai and Boon Hui Lu
7. (3) True Colours - Tarcy Su
8. (15) Losing Myself - Boon Hui Lu featuring GBOYSWAG
9. (6) Opposite Direction - Michael Wong
10. (5) Ghen Co Vy (Washing Hand Song) - Haoren and Priscilla Abby
• For the week ending April 19