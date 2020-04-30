Music Charts

Published
26 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

2. (3) Dance Monkey - Tones And I

3. (1) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

4. (5) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

5. (8) Memories - Maroon 5

6. (7) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

7. (6) Say So - Doja Cat

8. (10) Supalonely - Benee featuring Gus Dapperton

9. (4) Toosie Slide - Drake

10. (-) Miss You 3000 - 831

• For the week of April 29 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (2) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

2. (1) Toosie Slide - Drake

3. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd 4. (4) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

5. (5) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

6. (6) Say So - Doja Cat

7. (7) Supalonely - Benee featuring Gus Dapperton

8. (8) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

9. (10) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

10. (9) Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey

• For the week ending April 27

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

2. (2) Toosie Slide - Drake

3. (3) The Box - Roddy Ricch

4. (4) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

5. (5) Say So - Doja Cat

6. (7) Circles - Post Malone

7. (6) Adore You - Harry Styles

8. (9) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

9. (-) Rockstar - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

10. (8) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

• For the week of May 2

HIT FM

1. (1) Coffee - Lu Han and Kris Wu

2. (2) Wait Till Old - Li Ronghao

3. (4) Something Beautiful Is About To Happen - Zhou Shen

4. (7) Timelapse - Corsak

5. (-) Sweet 2020 - DJ Didilong featuring Soft Lipa

6. (-) Show A Little More Care - Nicole Lai and Boon Hui Lu

7. (3) True Colours - Tarcy Su

8. (15) Losing Myself - Boon Hui Lu featuring GBOYSWAG

9. (6) Opposite Direction - Michael Wong

10. (5) Ghen Co Vy (Washing Hand Song) - Haoren and Priscilla Abby

• For the week ending April 19

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 30, 2020, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content