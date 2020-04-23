Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

2. (1) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

3. (3) Dance Monkey - Tones And I

4. (7) Toosie Slide - Drake

5. (9) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

6. (5) Say So - Doja Cat

7. (6) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

8. (10) Memories - Maroon 5

9. (4) Wannabe - Itzy

10. (8) Supalonely - Benee featuring Gus Dapperton

  • For the week of April 22 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (9) Toosie Slide - Drake

2. (1) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) -Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

3. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

4. (2) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

5. (4) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

6. (5) Say So - Doja Cat

7. (7) Supalonely - Benee featuring Gus Dapperton

8. (8) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

9. (-) Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey

10. (11) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

  • For the week ending April 20

BILLBOARD

1. (2) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

2. (1) Toosie Slide - Drake

3. (3) The Box - Roddy Ricch

4. (4) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

5. (8) Say So - Doja Cat

6. (7) Adore You - Harry Styles

7. (6) Circles - Post Malone

8. (5) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

9. (9) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

10. (10) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

  • For the week of April 25

 

HIT FM

1. (-) Coffee - Lu Han and Kris Wu

2. (1) Wait Till Old - Li Ronghao

3. (2) True Colours - Tarcy Su

4. (15) Something Beautiful Is About To Happen - Zhou Shen

5. (3) Ghen Co Vy (Washing Hand Song) - Haoren and Priscilla Abby

6. (4) Opposite Direction - Michael Wong

7. (-) Timelapse - Corsak

8. (17) Where Are My Jeans - Janice Yan

9. (7) Cat Republic - William Wei

10. (6) There's Me - Evan Guo

  • For the week ending April 12
