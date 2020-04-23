Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
2. (1) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
3. (3) Dance Monkey - Tones And I
4. (7) Toosie Slide - Drake
5. (9) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
6. (5) Say So - Doja Cat
7. (6) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
8. (10) Memories - Maroon 5
9. (4) Wannabe - Itzy
10. (8) Supalonely - Benee featuring Gus Dapperton
- For the week of April 22 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (9) Toosie Slide - Drake
2. (1) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) -Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
3. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
4. (2) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
5. (4) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
6. (5) Say So - Doja Cat
7. (7) Supalonely - Benee featuring Gus Dapperton
8. (8) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
9. (-) Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey
10. (11) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
- For the week ending April 20
BILLBOARD
1. (2) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
2. (1) Toosie Slide - Drake
3. (3) The Box - Roddy Ricch
4. (4) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
5. (8) Say So - Doja Cat
6. (7) Adore You - Harry Styles
7. (6) Circles - Post Malone
8. (5) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
9. (9) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
10. (10) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
- For the week of April 25
HIT FM
1. (-) Coffee - Lu Han and Kris Wu
2. (1) Wait Till Old - Li Ronghao
3. (2) True Colours - Tarcy Su
4. (15) Something Beautiful Is About To Happen - Zhou Shen
5. (3) Ghen Co Vy (Washing Hand Song) - Haoren and Priscilla Abby
6. (4) Opposite Direction - Michael Wong
7. (-) Timelapse - Corsak
8. (17) Where Are My Jeans - Janice Yan
9. (7) Cat Republic - William Wei
10. (6) There's Me - Evan Guo
- For the week ending April 12