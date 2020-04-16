Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

2. (2) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

3. (3) Dance Monkey - Tones And I

4. (4) Wannabe - Itzy

5. (6) Say So - Doja Cat

6. (5) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

7. (-) Toosie Slide - Drake

8. (10) Supalonely - Benee featuring Gus Dapperton

9. (7) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

10. (8) Memories - Maroon 5

  • For the week of April 15 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (3) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

2. (1) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

3. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

4. (2) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

5. (7) Say So - Doja Cat

6. (5) Wannabe - Itzy

7. (8) Supalonely - Benee featuring Gus Dapperton

8. (6) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

9. (-) Toosie Slide - Drake

10. (9) Memories - Maroon 5

  • For the week ending April 13

BILLBOARD

1. (-) Toosie Slide - Drake

2. (1) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

3. (2) The Box - Roddy Ricch

4. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

5. (5) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

6. (4) Circles - Post Malone

7. (6) Adore You - Harry Styles

8. (7) Say So - Doja Cat

9. (8) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

10. (9) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

  • For the week of April 18

HIT FM

1. (1) Wait Till Old - Li Ronghao

2. (3) True Colours - Tarcy Su

3. (13) Ghen Co Vy (Washing Hand Song) - Haoren and Priscilla Abby

4. (2) Opposite Direction - Michael Wong

5. (8) I Think You'd Best Be Quiet - Zuo En

6. (-) There's Me - Evan Guo

7. (9) Cat Republic - WeiBird

8. (6) City Zoo - G.E.M.

9. (4) Tomorrow Will Be Fine - Sodagreen

10. (7) Enough - Eric Chou

  • For the week ending April 5
