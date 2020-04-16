Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
2. (2) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
3. (3) Dance Monkey - Tones And I
4. (4) Wannabe - Itzy
5. (6) Say So - Doja Cat
6. (5) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
7. (-) Toosie Slide - Drake
8. (10) Supalonely - Benee featuring Gus Dapperton
9. (7) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
10. (8) Memories - Maroon 5
- For the week of April 15 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (3) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
2. (1) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
3. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
4. (2) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
5. (7) Say So - Doja Cat
6. (5) Wannabe - Itzy
7. (8) Supalonely - Benee featuring Gus Dapperton
8. (6) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
9. (-) Toosie Slide - Drake
10. (9) Memories - Maroon 5
- For the week ending April 13
BILLBOARD
1. (-) Toosie Slide - Drake
2. (1) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
3. (2) The Box - Roddy Ricch
4. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
5. (5) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
6. (4) Circles - Post Malone
7. (6) Adore You - Harry Styles
8. (7) Say So - Doja Cat
9. (8) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
10. (9) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
- For the week of April 18
HIT FM
1. (1) Wait Till Old - Li Ronghao
2. (3) True Colours - Tarcy Su
3. (13) Ghen Co Vy (Washing Hand Song) - Haoren and Priscilla Abby
4. (2) Opposite Direction - Michael Wong
5. (8) I Think You'd Best Be Quiet - Zuo En
6. (-) There's Me - Evan Guo
7. (9) Cat Republic - WeiBird
8. (6) City Zoo - G.E.M.
9. (4) Tomorrow Will Be Fine - Sodagreen
10. (7) Enough - Eric Chou
- For the week ending April 5