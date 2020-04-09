Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
2. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
3. (2) Dance Monkey - Tones And I
4. (4) Wannabe - Itzy
5. (7) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
6. (9) Say So - Doja Cat
7. (-) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
8. (8) Memories - Maroon 5
9. (6) Break My Heart - Dua Lipa
10. (-) Supalonely - Benee
• For the week of April 8 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (5) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
2. (3) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
3. (4) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
4. (2) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
5. (1) Wannabe - Itzy
6. (6) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
7. (7) Say So - Doja Cat
8. (8) Supalonely - Benee
9. (9) Memories - Maroon 5
10. (10) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
• For the week ending April 6
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
2. (2) The Box - Roddy Ricch
3. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
4. (5) Circles - Post Malone
5. (6) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
6. (7) Adore You - Harry Styles
7. (9) Say So - Doja Cat
8. (8) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
9. (12) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
10. (11)Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
• For the week of April 11
HIT FM
1. (4) Wait Till Old - Li Ronghao
2. (-) Opposite Direction - Michael Wong
3. (1) True Colours - Tarcy Su
4. (2) Tomorrow Will Be Fine - Sodagreen
5. (8) From Now You'll Be Here - FS Fuying & Sam
6. (9) City Zoo - G.E.M.
7. (3) Enough - Eric Chou
8. (-) I Think You'd Best Be Quiet - Zuo En
9. (13) Cat Republic - William Wei
10. (15) Be There For You - Waa Wei
• For the week ending March 29