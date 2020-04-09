Music Charts

Published
19 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

2. (3) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

3. (2) Dance Monkey - Tones And I

4. (4) Wannabe - Itzy

5. (7) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

6. (9) Say So - Doja Cat

7. (-) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

8. (8) Memories - Maroon 5

9. (6) Break My Heart - Dua Lipa

10. (-) Supalonely - Benee

• For the week of April 8 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (5) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

2. (3) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

3. (4) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

4. (2) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

5. (1) Wannabe - Itzy

6. (6) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

7. (7) Say So - Doja Cat

8. (8) Supalonely - Benee

9. (9) Memories - Maroon 5

10. (10) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

• For the week ending April 6

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

2. (2) The Box - Roddy Ricch

3. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

4. (5) Circles - Post Malone

5. (6) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

6. (7) Adore You - Harry Styles

7. (9) Say So - Doja Cat

8. (8) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

9. (12) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

10. (11)Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

• For the week of April 11

HIT FM

1. (4) Wait Till Old - Li Ronghao

2. (-) Opposite Direction - Michael Wong

3. (1) True Colours - Tarcy Su

4. (2) Tomorrow Will Be Fine - Sodagreen

5. (8) From Now You'll Be Here - FS Fuying & Sam

6. (9) City Zoo - G.E.M.

7. (3) Enough - Eric Chou

8. (-) I Think You'd Best Be Quiet - Zuo En

9. (13) Cat Republic - William Wei

10. (15) Be There For You - Waa Wei

• For the week ending March 29

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 09, 2020, with the headline 'Music Charts'.
