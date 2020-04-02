Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (4) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
2. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones And I
3. (2) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
4. (3) Wannabe - Itzy
5. (-) Physical - Dua Lipa
6. (-) Break My Heart - Dua Lipa
7. (5) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
8. (7) Memories - Maroon 5
9. (6) Say So - Doja Cat
10. (10) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
• For the week of April 1 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Wannabe - Itzy
2. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
3. (2) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
4. (6) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
5. (4) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
6. (3) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
7. (5) Say So - Doja Cat
8. (-) Supalonely - Benee
9. (8) Memories - Maroon 5
10. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
• For the week ending March 30
BILLBOARD
1. (2) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
2. (1) The Box - Roddy Ricch
3. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
4. (16) Heartless -The Weeknd
5. (5) Circles - Post Malone
6. (4) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
7. (7) Adore You - Harry Styles
8. (8) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
9. (14) Say So - Doja Cat
10. (6) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
• For the week of April 4
HIT FM
1. (5) True Colours - Tarcy Su
2. (1) Tomorrow Will Be Fine - Sodagreen
3. (4) Enough - Eric Chou
4. (-) Wait Till Old - Li Ronghao
5. (6) Milestone - Michael Wong
6. (3) A Northeastern Folk Song - Mao Buyi
7. (8) Gunshot - Neko Highway
8. (10) From Now You'll Be Here - FS Fuying & Sam
9. (14) City Zoo - G.E.M.
10. (2) It'll Get Better - Lay Zhang
• For the week ending March 22