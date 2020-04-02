Music Charts

Published
50 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (4) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

2. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones And I

3. (2) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

4. (3) Wannabe - Itzy

5. (-) Physical - Dua Lipa

6. (-) Break My Heart - Dua Lipa

7. (5) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

8. (7) Memories - Maroon 5

9. (6) Say So - Doja Cat

10. (10) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

• For the week of April 1 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Wannabe - Itzy

2. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

3. (2) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

4. (6) Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

5. (4) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

6. (3) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

7. (5) Say So - Doja Cat

8. (-) Supalonely - Benee

9. (8) Memories - Maroon 5

10. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

• For the week ending March 30

BILLBOARD

1. (2) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

2. (1) The Box - Roddy Ricch

3. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

4. (16) Heartless -The Weeknd

5. (5) Circles - Post Malone

6. (4) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

7. (7) Adore You - Harry Styles

8. (8) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

9. (14) Say So - Doja Cat

10. (6) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

• For the week of April 4

HIT FM

1. (5) True Colours - Tarcy Su

2. (1) Tomorrow Will Be Fine - Sodagreen

3. (4) Enough - Eric Chou

4. (-) Wait Till Old - Li Ronghao

5. (6) Milestone - Michael Wong

6. (3) A Northeastern Folk Song - Mao Buyi

7. (8) Gunshot - Neko Highway

8. (10) From Now You'll Be Here - FS Fuying & Sam

9. (14) City Zoo - G.E.M.

10. (2) It'll Get Better - Lay Zhang

• For the week ending March 22

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 02, 2020, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
