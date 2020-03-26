Music Charts

Published
49 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

2. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

3. (2) Wannabe - Itzy

4. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

5. (4) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

6. (8) Say So - Doja Cat

7. (6) Memories - Maroon 5

8. (-) Supalonely - Benee featuring Gus Dapperton

9. (5) On - BTS

10. (10) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

• For the week of March 25 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Wannabe - Itzy

2. (2) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

3. (3) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

4. (4) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

5. (5) Say So - Doja Cat

6. (6) Death Bed - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

7. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

8. (8) Memories - Maroon 5

9. (10) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

10. (9) Falling - Trevor Daniel

• For the week ending March 22

BILLBOARD

1. (1) The Box - Roddy Ricch

2. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

3. (2) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

4. (3) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

5. (5) Circles - Post Malone

6. (7) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

7. (16) Adore You - Harry Styles

8. (10) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

9. (15) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

10. (14) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

• For the week of March 28 

HIT FM

1. (1) Tomorrow Will Be Fine - Sodagreen

2. (3) It'll Get Better - Lay Zhang

3. (5) A Northeastern Folk Song - Mao Buyi

4. (2) Enough - Eric Chou

5. (-) True Colours -Tarcy Su

6. (4) Milestone - Michael Wong

7. (9) Miss You 3000 - 831

8. (6) Gunshot - Neko Highway

9. (12) You - Bii

10. (8) From Now You'll Be Here - FS Fuying & Sam

• For the week ending March 15

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 26, 2020, with the headline 'Music Charts'.
