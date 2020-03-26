Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
2. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
3. (2) Wannabe - Itzy
4. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
5. (4) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
6. (8) Say So - Doja Cat
7. (6) Memories - Maroon 5
8. (-) Supalonely - Benee featuring Gus Dapperton
9. (5) On - BTS
10. (10) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
• For the week of March 25 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Wannabe - Itzy
2. (2) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
3. (3) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
4. (4) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
5. (5) Say So - Doja Cat
6. (6) Death Bed - Powfu featuring Beabadoobee
7. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
8. (8) Memories - Maroon 5
9. (10) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
10. (9) Falling - Trevor Daniel
• For the week ending March 22
BILLBOARD
1. (1) The Box - Roddy Ricch
2. (4) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
3. (2) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
4. (3) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
5. (5) Circles - Post Malone
6. (7) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
7. (16) Adore You - Harry Styles
8. (10) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
9. (15) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
10. (14) Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
• For the week of March 28
HIT FM
1. (1) Tomorrow Will Be Fine - Sodagreen
2. (3) It'll Get Better - Lay Zhang
3. (5) A Northeastern Folk Song - Mao Buyi
4. (2) Enough - Eric Chou
5. (-) True Colours -Tarcy Su
6. (4) Milestone - Michael Wong
7. (9) Miss You 3000 - 831
8. (6) Gunshot - Neko Highway
9. (12) You - Bii
10. (8) From Now You'll Be Here - FS Fuying & Sam
• For the week ending March 15