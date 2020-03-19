Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

2. (-) Wannabe - Itzy

3. (2) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

4. (4) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

5. (3) On - BTS

6. (5) Memories - Maroon 5

7. (6) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

8. (-) Say So - Doja Cat

9. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

10. (7) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

  • For the week of March 18 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (-) Wannabe - Itzy

2. (1) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

3. (2) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

4. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

5. (4) Say So - Doja Cat

5. (4) On - BTS

6. (-) Death Bed - Powfu featuring beabadoobee

7. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

8. (6) Memories - Maroon 5

9. (8) Falling - Trevor Daniel

10. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

  • For the week ending March 16

BILLBOARD

1. (1) The Box - Roddy Ricch

2. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

3. (2) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

4. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

5. (4) Circles - Post Malone

6. (-) Baby Pluto - Lil Uzi Vert

7. (6) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

8. (-) Lo Mein - Lil Uzi Vert

9. (-) Silly Watch - Lil Uzi Vert

10. (10) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

  • For the week of March 21

HIT FM

1. (-) Tomorrow Will Be Fine. - Sodagreen

2. (1) Enough - Eric Chou

3. (8) It'll Get Better - Lay Zhang

4. (14) Milestone - Michael Wong

5. (15) A Northeastern Folk Song - Mao Buyi

6. (4) Gunshot - Neko Highway

7. (13) Right, Now! - Janice Yan featuring OSN

8. (9) From Now You'll Be Here - FS (Fuying & Sam)

9. (3) Miss You 3000 - 831

10. (5) Disguise - Tarcy Su

  • For the week ending March 8
