Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
2. (-) Wannabe - Itzy
3. (2) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
4. (4) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
5. (3) On - BTS
6. (5) Memories - Maroon 5
7. (6) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
8. (-) Say So - Doja Cat
9. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
10. (7) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
- For the week of March 18 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (-) Wannabe - Itzy
2. (1) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
3. (2) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
4. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
5. (4) Say So - Doja Cat
5. (4) On - BTS
6. (-) Death Bed - Powfu featuring beabadoobee
7. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
8. (6) Memories - Maroon 5
9. (8) Falling - Trevor Daniel
10. (9) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
- For the week ending March 16
BILLBOARD
1. (1) The Box - Roddy Ricch
2. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
3. (2) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
4. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
5. (4) Circles - Post Malone
6. (-) Baby Pluto - Lil Uzi Vert
7. (6) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
8. (-) Lo Mein - Lil Uzi Vert
9. (-) Silly Watch - Lil Uzi Vert
10. (10) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
- For the week of March 21
HIT FM
1. (-) Tomorrow Will Be Fine. - Sodagreen
2. (1) Enough - Eric Chou
3. (8) It'll Get Better - Lay Zhang
4. (14) Milestone - Michael Wong
5. (15) A Northeastern Folk Song - Mao Buyi
6. (4) Gunshot - Neko Highway
7. (13) Right, Now! - Janice Yan featuring OSN
8. (9) From Now You'll Be Here - FS (Fuying & Sam)
9. (3) Miss You 3000 - 831
10. (5) Disguise - Tarcy Su
- For the week ending March 8