Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
2. (1) On - BTS
3. (4) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
4. (5) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
5. (8) Memories - Maroon 5
6. (10) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
7. (7) Black Swan - BTS
8. (-) Yummy - Justin Bieber
9. (-) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
10. (-) Circles - Post Malone
• For the week of March 4 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
2. (2) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
3. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
4. (-) On - BTS
5. (6) Memories - Maroon 5
6. (4) Yummy - Justin Bieber
7. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
8. (5) Falling - Trevor Daniel
9. (-) On - BTS featuring Sia
10. (8) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
• For the week ending March 2
BILLBOARD
1. (1) The Box - Roddy Ricch
2. (2) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
3. (3) Circles - Post Malone
4. (-) On - BTS
5. (5) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
6. (6) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
7. (4) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
8. (10) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
9. (7) Memories - Maroon 5
10. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
• For the week of March 7
HIT FM
1. (1) Everlasting Peace - Chris Lee and Xiao Zhan
2. (2) Selfless - G.E.M.
3. (-) Enough - Eric Chou
4. (6) Miss You 3000 - 831
5. (8) Fight For My Life - Priscilla Abby
6. (-) Gunshot - Neko Highway
7. (5) Smile - Yisa Yu
8. (3) Let It... - Hebe Tien
9. (11) Same Roots - Li Ronghao
10. (14) See Your Voice - Nine Chen
• For the week ending Feb 23