Music Charts

Published
1 hour ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

2. (1) On - BTS

3. (4) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

4. (5) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

5. (8) Memories - Maroon 5

6. (10) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

7. (7) Black Swan - BTS

8. (-) Yummy - Justin Bieber

9. (-) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

10. (-) Circles - Post Malone

• For the week of March 4 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

2. (2) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

3. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

4. (-) On - BTS

5. (6) Memories - Maroon 5

6. (4) Yummy - Justin Bieber

7. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

8. (5) Falling - Trevor Daniel

9. (-) On - BTS featuring Sia

10. (8) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

• For the week ending March 2

BILLBOARD

1. (1) The Box - Roddy Ricch

2. (2) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

3. (3) Circles - Post Malone

4. (-) On - BTS

5. (5) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

6. (6) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

7. (4) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

8. (10) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

9. (7) Memories - Maroon 5

10. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

• For the week of March 7

HIT FM

1. (1) Everlasting Peace - Chris Lee and Xiao Zhan

2. (2) Selfless - G.E.M.

3. (-) Enough - Eric Chou

4. (6) Miss You 3000 - 831

5. (8) Fight For My Life - Priscilla Abby

6. (-) Gunshot - Neko Highway

7. (5) Smile - Yisa Yu

8. (3) Let It... - Hebe Tien

9. (11) Same Roots - Li Ronghao

10. (14) See Your Voice - Nine Chen

• For the week ending Feb 23

