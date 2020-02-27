Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) On - BTS
2. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
3. (-) 00:00 (Zero O'Clock) - BTS
4. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
5. (2) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
6. (-) Filter - BTS
7. (-) Black Swan - BTS
8. (5) Memories - Maroon 5
9. (-) Friends - BTS
10. (6) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
• For the week of Feb 26 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (6) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
2. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
3. (2) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
4. (3) Yummy - Justin Bieber
5. (4) Falling - Trevor Daniel
6. (5) Memories - Maroon 5
7. (8) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
8. (7) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
9. (-) No Time To Die - Billie Eilish
10. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
• For the week ending Feb 24
BILLBOARD
1. (1) The Box - Roddy Ricch
2. (2) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
3. (3) Circles - Post Malone
4. (5) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
5. (6) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
6. (7) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
7. (4) Memories - Maroon 5
8. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
9. (11) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
10. (12) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
• For the week of Feb 29
HIT FM
1. (6) Everlasting Peace - Chris Lee and Xiao Zhan
2. (2) Selfless - G.E.M
3. (3) Let It... - Hebe Tien
4. (8) D.O.Y.O.U - Tifa Chen
5. (1) Smile - Yisa Yu
6. (-) Miss You 3000 - 831
7. (7) When We Were Young - Eric Chou
8. (5) Fight For My Life - Priscilla Abby
9. (12) Wet Season - Neko Highway (Kaye)
10. (-) Right, Now! - Janice Yan featuring OSN
• For the week ending Feb 16