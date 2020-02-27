Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) On - BTS

2. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

3. (-) 00:00 (Zero O'Clock) - BTS

4. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

5. (2) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

6. (-) Filter - BTS

7. (-) Black Swan - BTS

8. (5) Memories - Maroon 5

9. (-) Friends - BTS

10. (6) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

• For the week of Feb 26 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (6) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

2. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

3. (2) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

4. (3) Yummy - Justin Bieber

5. (4) Falling - Trevor Daniel

6. (5) Memories - Maroon 5

7. (8) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

8. (7) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

9. (-) No Time To Die - Billie Eilish

10. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

• For the week ending Feb 24

BILLBOARD

1. (1) The Box - Roddy Ricch

2. (2) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

3. (3) Circles - Post Malone

4. (5) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

5. (6) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

6. (7) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

7. (4) Memories - Maroon 5

8. (8) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

9. (11) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

10. (12) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

• For the week of Feb 29

HIT FM

1. (6) Everlasting Peace - Chris Lee and Xiao Zhan

2. (2) Selfless - G.E.M

3. (3) Let It... - Hebe Tien

4. (8) D.O.Y.O.U - Tifa Chen

5. (1) Smile - Yisa Yu

6. (-) Miss You 3000 - 831

7. (7) When We Were Young - Eric Chou

8. (5) Fight For My Life - Priscilla Abby

9. (12) Wet Season - Neko Highway (Kaye)

10. (-) Right, Now! - Janice Yan featuring OSN

• For the week ending Feb 16

